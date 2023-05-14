Fans Say New Photo of Val Chmerkovskiy’s Baby Looks Just Like Him

Baby Rome is growing up! “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson posted a new picture of her son, 4-month-old Rome, and fans couldn’t stop talking about how much he looked like his father, “Dancing With the Stars” champion Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson, 29, wished a happy four months to the “sweetest boy” in a May 10 Instagram post. Rome is the first child of Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, who have been married since 2019.

Johnson listed seven “fun things” about her “chunky boy.” At 18.5 pounds, Rome is in the 95% for his weight.

“He loves smiling and laughing. Truly the happiest baby,” the dancer wrote.” He’s started grabbing and pulling everything.. especially mommy’s hair.”

The family’s “favorite time of the day” is when Rome gets a bath, and he “loves” to listen to music.

The baby “recently discovered his voice and loves chatting” and he “definitely takes after his mom & dad and could snuggle all day,” Johnson wrote. “I’m so grateful for this smooshy baby of mine and can’t believe I get to be his mama.”

Fans in the comments section said the baby resembled his father.

“He really looks like Val, w a big splash of you,” said one fan.

“He is a doll! Val’s twin with your eyes,” a second person wrote.

“Val’s clone. So cute,” a third added.

“He’s PRECIOUS❤️ I see a lot of Val with your eyes aglow!” a fourth person shared.

Chmerkovskiy, 37, appeared on “DWTS” for the first time in 2006 during season 2 when he appeared as a student of his brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy. He later joined the cast as a permanent member during season 13 in 2011.

Johnson joined “DWTS” as a troupe member in 2014 and they started dating the following year, according to People. They dated for a year, and then briefly split in 2016. He dated Amber Rose for a few months but then got back together with Johnson in 2017.

Chmerkovskiy proposed in 2018 and the couple made things official the following year.

Fatherhood Is Chmerkovskiy’s Favorite ‘Hood’

Chmerkovskiy loves being a father.

“It’s the best hood I’ve been to,” the professional dancer told People. “It’s been a lot of fun!”

“Obviously the greatest responsibility I’ve ever felt. It’s just been really fulfilling,” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet. “Love to see him smile and grow and really seeing my wife become a mom. All of that has been really, really fruitful for us.”

Johnson Suffered a Miscarriage Before Welcoming Rome

Johnson had a miscarriage in 2021 before she and Chmerkovskiy welcomed Rome, their rainbow baby. They were in the middle of rehearsing for a show when Johson felt like she was bleeding.

“Immediately my heart just dropped. I could see in his face just went like, white,” Johnson told “Good Morning America.” “And I sprinted to our hotel room, and I lost the baby in our hotel room.”

No one besides she and Chmerkovskiy knew they were having a baby.

“No one knew that we were pregnant,” Johnson told “GMA.