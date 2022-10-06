Jenna Johnson Reveals if She’ll Return to DWTS After Giving Birth

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson left the show ahead of season 31 after announcing that she and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their first child together.

The baby is due in January 2022. Johnson has proudly shown off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy, sharing her experiences and feelings with her fans on social media.

But will Johnson return to “Dancing With the Stars” after her son is born? Read on to learn about what she has said.

Johnson Revealed She Would Love to Return to DWTS

In an Instagram Story posted on October 5, 2022, Johnson revealed that she wants to return to the ballroom dance competition show.

“If they will have me back, I will be there in a heartbeat!!” Johnson wrote. “I absolutely love the show and every experience I’ve had on it. I still feel like I have so much more I want to accomplish and give as an artist/choreographer/teacher, and the platform that DWTS allows us dancers to have (not to mention the resources and eyeballs on our work) is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

She added, “I have some really amazing examples of working mamas in my life so I know it’s possible.”

Johnson originally joked that she could return to the show for season 31, but she later bowed out due to the pregnancy with the show ending just two months before her due date.

Johnson Shared the Video of Her Telling Chmerkovskiy She is Pregnant

Johnson has shared an emotional video of her sharing the news of her pregnancy with her husband, family, and friends.

In her first YouTube video, Johnson shared that she’s always wanted to start a YouTube channel and that she wanted to document her pregnancy. In the video, she shared that she and Chmerkovskiy struggled with infertility for two years before conceiving and announcing their pregnancy.

Johnson shared that one week after she and Chmerkovskiy took a trip to Cabo, she went to visit her parents and sisters in Utah. She had “one of the worst mental breakdowns” while on the trip.

“I was emotionally spent. I was with my sisters, and I remember specifically, this one day, I could just not stop sobbing. I was just overwhelmed by the fact that I was the only kid in my family that didn’t have kids yet. I didn’t see any hope,” Johnson said in the video.

She shared that her family has been her “backbone” during her journey of trying to conceive.

Johnson shared herself looking at multiple positive pregnancy tests. Then, she said she called her sisters to tell them that she was pregnant. After the week she’d had in Utah, she said her sisters told her to go take a blood test at the doctor’s office.

Then, she shared the clip of Chmerkovskiy finding out that he’s going to be a father.

“I wanted to tell him in a way that he wasn’t going to expect it,” she said.

