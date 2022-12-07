Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Mourns ‘Unimaginable’ Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson revealed on Instagram that she and her family were going through a hard time after her brother’s baby died.

“My angel little brother and sweet sister in law went through the unimaginable as they lost their baby girl this last week,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the baby’s gravesite. “I’ve been in awe at their examples of hope and immeasurable strength during this heart wrenching time. So grateful for forever families and that our whole family was able to be together in honor of our beautiful niece, Lennon Sky Johnson.”

The post came just a day after Johnson posted a now-deleted Instagram Story and apologized to fans for not being active on social media in the past week.

“Haven’t had the emotional/mental capacity to be on here or engage,” she wrote. “But wanted to check in and say hello and thank you for those that have reached out. Will share more a little later on.”

Johnson has five siblings, two sisters, Jillian and Stacy as well as three brothers, Jason, Skyler, and Scott.

Johnson Received Support From the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

Friends of Johnson and the “Dancing With the Stars” family took to the comment section to share their support.

“Sending lots of prayers and love to your family, my heart is breaking,” Ezra Sosa wrote. “This is so sad.”

Peta Murgatroyd also commented, writing, “Hard to ‘like’ this post. Sending you and your family all the love.”

“Love you all so much,” Lindsay Arnold, who has been close with Johnson and her family since they were children, commented.

Johnson Is Expecting & Due In January

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are due with their first child in January 2023.

In October, the professional dancer shared an update on her own baby bump.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

She shared photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy so far, ending with her largest bump photo yet and a video of the baby boy kicking.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told People.

“But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be,” she added.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.