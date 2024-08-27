DWTS Pro Teases Season 33 Status Days Before Official Cast Announcement

Jenna Johnson is ready for anything when it comes to “Dancing With the Stars.”

Days before the full season 33 cast announcement is set to be announced by ABC, the 30-year-old pro dancer told Popculture.com she has no idea about her status on the show.

“I don’t know yet,” Johnson admitted to the outlet. “But I would absolutely love to return to this season. I think it’s a gift and an honor every single time you’re asked back as a professional on the show. So, I still get butterflies while waiting for the call, so hopefully, I’ll find out soon.”

The call should come any time now. In March, fellow DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko told The US. Sun that the cast members typically find out their status for the next season at the end of August. “We just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up. And hopefully, I’m back as a pro,” he said in early 2024.

The full “Dancing With the Stars” cast will be announced on September 4, 2024, on “Good Morning America.”

Jenna Johnson Said Not Knowing Her Fate on DWTS Keeps Her ‘Motivated’

Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy had an amazing run during “Dancing with the Stars” season 32. Not only did Chmerkovskiy win the first-ever “Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy” with celebrity partner Xochitl Gomez, but he and Johnson choreographed a touching tribute dance to the “Dancing With the Stars” head judge Goodman. The beautiful piece earned the couple a joint Emmy Award nomination.

But even with those multiple honors, there’s no guarantee that Johnson or Chmerkovskiy will be back in the ballroom this fall.

In an interview, Johnson told TV Insider that she actually loves not knowing her fate on the celebrity ballroom show. “Not knowing keeps me more motivated,” she explained. “It keeps me focused and encouraged to better myself and get prepared no matter what. Hopefully, Val and I will both hear very soon about the upcoming season. It’s coming up very quickly. Fingers crossed!”

Jenna Johnson Revealed Her ‘Dream’ Season 33 Partner

Johnson has been paired with a variety of partners over seven seasons as a full pro dancer. She won the mirror ball trophy in season 26 with Adam Rippon and landed as the runner-up in back-to-back seasons with Nev Schulman and JoJo Siwa.

She told Popculture that her ideal partner would be a football player, as she has never been partnered with an NFL star before. “I feel like the athletes do really well on our show because they understand the work ethic,” she explained, “But honestly, every year, I’m just looking for somebody to be down for the experience. …I think those are the people that do best on our show if they’re really open to just embellishing all that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has to offer.”

In May, Johnson named a specific football player that would be her ideal partner. She told People magazine she “would love to” be partnered with a football player because “they are not afraid to work hard,” then named former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as her pick. “He just retired,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s the perfect thing. If his wife wants to do it with Val, we could definitely do that. “I know that he has some kids, so we could bond over parenting and stuff.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 33 premieres on Tuesday, September 17 on ABC and Disney+.

