DWTS Pro Wanted a Different Partner for Season 33

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson admits she was “a little sad” when she learned who her season 33 partner was. Although she loves former “Bachelor” lead Joey Graziadei, Johnson really thought she was going to have a different partner.

On the September 26, 2024, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, Johnson explained her feelings.

“Joey knows this, I’ve been honest with him,” she began. “I think people think that we know who we’re gonna have for a little bit, that’s not the case. They really like to make it a secret so it’s an authentic reaction,” she continued.

“I was a little sad because I’ve been promised — not promised — but I’ve never had a football player. Through my time on the show I’ve never had a football player,” she added.

Johnson competed on season 32 with model Tyson Beckford. The two finished in 12th place. Johnson won the Mirrorball Trophy with Adam Rippon on season 26.

Jenna Johnson Thought She’d Be Partnered With Danny Amendola

Prior to the season, Johnson was thinking that she’d be partnered with Danny Amendola (who is dancing with Witney Carson).

“I kind of heard Danny was going to be involved and I was like, ‘This is my year. I’m gonna get the NFL guy,” she said on the “Almost Famous” podcast.

Nevertheless, Johnson is very happy dancing with Graziadei.

“He is one of the most genuine humans I’ve ever met,” Johnson said. “I think we kind of just connected really easily and quickly and we have so much fun. Obviously there’s stressful moments Joey — I’m not always the kindest — but it’s just such a pleasure to work with him.”

So far, Johnson and Graziadei are doing well — and they’ve been toward the top of the leaderboard since the first week.

Jenna Johnson Said She’d Want to Dance With Jason Kelce

During a Q&A on Johnson’s Instagram Stories on March 22, Johnson was asked who she’d like to be partnered with for season 33.

“I’m going to say Jason Kelce. He just retired, so I think it’d be perfect timing, plus, I think he would be hilarious and so much fun to work with,” she responded.

Fans have wanted Kelce to join “Dancing With the Stars” since he announced his decision to retire from the NFL.

Things have since shaken out for the footballer, who co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce, and is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” crew.

Although “Dancing With the Stars” wasn’t in the cards for Kelce in 2024, it’s a possibility that he could join the show in the future. A number of former NFL players have competed on the show — and have done really well. For example, Emmitt Smith won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 3 with Cheryl Burke by his side. On season 12, Hines Ward took home Mirrorball alongside Kym Herjavec (nee Johnson).

Whether or not Johnson gets an opportunity to dance with Kelce or another NFL player in the future, well, only time will tell.

