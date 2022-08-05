Jenna Johnson Gives 4-Month Baby Bump Update

Jenna Johnson gave fans a new look at her pregnancy progress. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, recently announced that they are expecting their first child in January.

The DWTS couple decided to keep some things private – for now. In an interview with Extra, Johnson teased that she and her husband already know the gender of their child but are keeping it to themselves for the time being. But the 28-year-old dancer did admit she was happy to finally have her baby news “out there” so she doesn’t have to hide her pregnancy anymore.

Now she’s out of hiding in a big way.

Jenna Johnson Posted an Adorable Video Montage to Show Off Her Pregnant Belly

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Johnson shared a video montage of her pregnancy thus far.

The mirrorball champ posted a mirror selfie as she rubbed her belly, as well as a shot on the beach as she posed on the sand alongside the dad-to-be. Johnson also shared an updated mirror selfie taken in her bedroom, where sonogram pics were taped to a floor-length mirror. The entire clip was set to set to the Joji song “Glimpse of Us.”

“A little over 4 months with you,” Johnson captioned the sweet post.

Several fans reacted to say the video was the “cutest” thing they’ve ever seen.

“There’s a little baby in there!!” one fan wrote. “Cutest bump ever. I’m so happy for you both!!” another added. “I am having kids that’s it,” another fan chimed in.

Several DWTS cast members also reacted to the video. Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, and Carrie Ann Inaba all posted heart emoji, while others posted comments.

“The cutest bump there ever was,” wrote fellow DWTS dancer Lindsay Arnold.

“Baby peanutttttt,” wrote pal Hayley Erbert.

“Little nugget is popping!!!” added Johnson’s sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd.

“What my belly looks like after a typical football Sunday,” cracked father-to-be, Val.

Jenna Johnson Said Her Husband is ‘Obsessed’ With Her Growing Body

Johnson previously revealed that she is embracing the changes to her body and that her husband is especially obsessed with it. “Every day when I look in the mirror and I get bigger and bigger, it just hits me what’s happening,” she told People in July 2022.

“Val is just so funny in this whole experience,” the DWTS pro added. “He is obsessed with my body growing. He’s just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful.”

Johnson admitted that she has been getting some food cravings as she eats for two. She told the outlet she’s been eating in “abundance,” and while a lot of her cravings have been for fruits, she is now experiencing a penchant for a signature pregnancy food.

“I would say my cravings are pickles,” Johnson admitted. “Seriously, I could crack open a jar of pickles at any time of the day and be so stoked.”

