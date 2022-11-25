Pregnant DWTS Pro Shares ‘Heartbreak’ After Season 31 Wraps

The finale of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 has come and went and many of the pros and the competitors are still reeling from an incredible season.

The finale aired on Monday, November 21, 2022, and featured four couples going up against one another for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas each completed a redemption dance and a freestyle number. All four couples received perfect scores on their freestyles.

Ultimately, D’Amelio and Ballas were crowed the season 31 champions, with Windey and Chmerkovskiy finishing in second place. What some fans may not realize is that season 31 is actually the third season in a row that Chmerkovskiy or his wife Jenna Johnson finished in second place.

On season 29, Johnson came in second with Nev Schulman and on season 30, Johnson found herself in second place again, that time with JoJo Siwa. Season 31 is the first time that Johnson watched her husband finish as the runner-up — and she expressed her feelings in an emotional Instagram post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johnson Called Chmerkovskiy Her ‘Champion’

Johnson didn’t compete on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” because she’s pregnant with her first child. However, she helped Chmerkovskiy and Windey on more than one occasion — and even choreographed their finale freestyle.

Johnson was in the audience several times throughout the season and was a cheerleader for her husband as he went for his third Mirrorball (he won with Rumer Willis and Laurie Hernandez). When he and Windey fell short, Johnson felt “heartbreak.”

“For the past two years you’ve been in my shoes cheering me on in the finals and being the first person by my side when I walked away empty handed. Tonight I got to feel what that heartbreak feels like… wanting it so badly for you and knowing how hard you worked to get it,” Johnson captioned an Instagram post.

Johnson went on to express how proud she is of her husband.

“You exuded light and sheer joy every time you took the stage. Getting to see you remind all of us who the GOAT of competitive ballroom dancing is, was also a pleasure to watch week after week. Your passion, your drive for perfection, your enthusiasm for ‘making moments’ and making people feel something by your performances are what make you special. And partially why I fell in love with you in the first place,” she continued, adding, “CONGRATULATIONS ON AN INCREDIBLE SEASON MY LOVE!!! Now let’s go have a baby.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy’s baby boy is due in January 2023.

Fans Loved Johnson’s Tribute to Her Husband & Are Excited for What’s to Come for the Couple

Although Johnson and Chmerkovskiy didn’t get the end result that they were hoping for, they were both praised for a job well done for season 31.

“What a great team you two make! Such an epic freestyle tonight and a great season for you both,” one comment read.

“I have to say every season my fav thing to do is watch yours and Val’s endless support for each other. There is just something so special and raw about you two!! Congrats to Val for making this season one of the best!! Also can’t wait for baby Chmerkovskiy,” someone else added.

“Val and gabby are winners no matter the result! They gave such amazing genuine heart and soul in every performance. I say the [sic] won the season,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: Fans Wonder if DWTS Season 31 Competitors Unexpectedly Found Love in the Ballroom