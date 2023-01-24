New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares Photos From Hospital

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and new mom Jenna Johnson shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the birth of her son alongside her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, on Instagram on January 23, 2023.

“The many emotions during labor and delivery… excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love,” Johnson wrote in the post. “I’ve always appreciated my body and what it’s been able to help me do and create within my craft… but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor.”

She added, “About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through.”

The post contained a number of photos with many of Johnson in her hospital bed and Chmerkovskiy goofing around. One photo shows Johnson in a robe smiling next to her mother, and the last featured her cuddling her newborn baby for the first time.

Jenna Johnson Is Not Ready to Share Her Baby With the World Yet

Johnson previously shared that she’s not quite ready to share everything about her baby with the world yet, and that includes the baby’s name, though the professional dancer apparently hinted at it in an Instagram photo posted on January 17, 2023.

In the photo, Johnson’s upper chest can be seen as she holds her baby. She’s clearly wearing a necklace that has the letter “R” on it, which led many fans to think her baby’s name starts with an R. Some of the top contenders in fans’ minds are the names “Roman” and “Riley.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Welcomed Their Son on January 10

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy announced the birth of their child on January 11.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

On January 1, 2023, Johnson shared a false alarm photo from the hospital bed.

“Our little guy is already keeping us on our toes!” Johnson wrote in a now-expired Instagram Story. “False alarm but so excited to meet him in the New Year.”

The couple had been trying to conceive for two years, Johnson revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2022.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on April 13, 2019.