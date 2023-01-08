DWTS Pro Reveals She’d Like to Host

In recent years, “Dancing With the Stars” has gone through some big changes. Aside from leaving ABC for its new home on Disney+, the dance competition show has also switched up hosting duties.

Tom Bergeron was replaced by Tyra Banks in 2020, and, in 2022, producers decided to add former Mirrorball champ Alfonso Ribeiro into the mix. Now, it sounds like there could be another contender for the job down the road.

During an AMA on her Instagram Stories, someone asked Johnson what her career goals for the future are. The mom-to-be shared some of the things that she dreams about accomplishing — and one thing that she definitely wants to do more of is hosting.

“I have soooo many that I would still love to accomplish… I loveee hosting!!! I just started tapping into it and love everything about it. Hoping to get more experience and practice,” Johnson shared. Although she didn’t specifically say that she’d like to host DWTS, it seems she would be a good fit, given her dance experience and her history with the program.

Johnson Shared Other Career Goals She’d Like to Accomplish in the Future

As Johnson prepared to welcome her first child in January 2023, she also has big plans for herself — and for her future.

In addition to wanting to host, Johnson has some other things she’d like to do.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Broadway. I love playing a character and love performing live. A dream role/show would be one in Chicago,” she shared. She went on to say that she absolutely loves choreographing and while she calls the ability to do so on DWTS “a dream,” she has something even bigger in mind.

“One day I’d love to choreograph for a film,” she said.

Something else that Johnson wants to get into is martial arts.

“I’m not sure this is a career goal… but a personal goal for me after baby is to train in Jujitsu. I’m a big fan of martial arts and the disciple [sic] & skill that it requires. I’m scared but definitely want to try it out,” Johnson also said.

Johnson Plans on Returning to DWTS for Season 32

Johnson decided to sit out season 31 after learning that she was pregnant. However, she does want to return to the show and is hoping to compete in season 32 when it returns in 2023.

“Do you have plans to return the next season of DWTS?” someone asked Johnson on Instagram.

“Yes!!! If they want me back, I will be there with this big grin on my face,” Johnson responded, sharing a photo of her holding up a Mirrorball trophy with Adam Rippon in 2018.

“I really miss dancing and moving my body,” Johnson continued. “Would love to be back making memories like this one,” she added.

Back in October 2022, Johnson shared a similar sentiment about a DWTS return.

“If they will have me back, I will be there in a heartbeat!!” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I absolutely love the show and every experience I’ve had on it. I still feel like I have so much more I want to accomplish and give as an artist/choreographer/teacher, and the platform that DWTS allows us dancers to have (not to mention the resources and eyeballs on our work) is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

