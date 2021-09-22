‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Injured During Premiere

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premiered on September 20, 2021, and one professional dancer has already experienced an injury while dancing on the show.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are partnered together for season 30, which is a historic first for “Dancing With the Stars.” There has never been a same-sex couple on the show before, though judge Derek Hough said that it was way past time for them to have done so.

“For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough told Deadline.. “After living in the UK for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common. I’m very excited to see it.”

Johnson Was Injured During Her First Performance

Johnson was injured during her first performance on the season, which still received the highest scores of the night.

The professional dancer told Page Six that she had to ice her knee and take some time off because she tweaked it during the dance.

“I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before,” she told the outlet. “I slipped on JoJo’s dress, and both my feet actually came out from under me. While I was in that process of trying to squeeze and not fall … my knee kind of tweaked, kind of slipped out of place, came back in.”

Johnson said that it won’t hold her back in the ballroom, however.

“They made me take a day off to just rest,” she added. “So, icing the knee, but I feel fine. I did some therapy last night.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has Two Pros On Deck

“Dancing With the Stars” fans may wonder what would happen if the professional dancer in a duo were injured and unable to compete. In the past, another professional dancer who may have been part of a partnership that was already voted out would step in. This season, the show hired two new professional dancers to assist in any way that is needed, however.

The two new pros, according to ABC’s official tweet about them, “will not be partnered with celebrities for season 30 but their talents will be showcased throughout the competing couples’ performances.”

Both are ready to step in if there are any injuries or emergencies that leave pros unable to compete for whatever reason.

Ezra Sosa is the male talent tapped to join the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sosa is from Utah, according to ET Online. He won the U.S. National Latin Ballroom competition one time and is most well-known for his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” during season 16. He did not win, but he did finish in sixth place overall.

According to ET Online, Sofia Ghavami was born in Miami, Florida and competed on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

She is also known for her time as a professional dancer on “Mira Quién Baila,” according to the outlet. She’s also been on tour with the famous “Dancing With the Stars” brothers Valentin and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as well as Peta Murgatroyd when they went out on their “MVP Confidential” tour.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes Suni & Sasha Rehearsal Fail