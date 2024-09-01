DWTS Fans Think Pro Dancer Dropped a Big Hint About Season 33 Partner

Fans think they have one “Dancing With the Stars” pairing figured out—days before the official cast will be announced on ABC.

In August 2024, fans zeroed in on a social media post shared by pro Jenna Johnson, and some thought it was a hint that she would not only be back in the ballroom for season 33, but that she’ll dance with a popular reality star who had a lead role on ABC.

Fans Think Jenna Johnson’s Rose Dress & Emoji Point to a Bachelor Nation Star

On August 30, 2024, Johnson shared a series of photos in an Instagram post and three things about it stood out to fans: her outfit, her caption, and even the color of her hair.

In the photo, the 30-year-old dancer wore a white dress with little red roses printed all over it. Johnson’s hair was subtly tinted with a red hue, the result of a recent visit to celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake.

Johnson captioned the photo with “Back in Cali 🌹.” She included a red rose emoji.

Straight away, fans began to speculate that her post was a clue that she would be partnered with “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei for season 33. The popular Pennsylvania-born tennis coach was the most recent leading man on the ABC dating show.

In a post shared on TikTok, one fan reposted Johnson’s photo with the caption, “Is Jenna throwing us a hint as to who her partner is? Roses on dress. Rose in caption.” The slideshow ended with a photo of Graziadei holding a red rose.

“Omg this is so exciting. Joey and Jenna that a perfect pair. Going to be a great season for sure. The roses on the dress. gotta be. 🔥❤️🌹🌹🌹” one fan commented.

“I said the same thing as soon I saw her post!!” another agreed.

“🌹🌹🌹 = @joeygraziadei is her partner this season on #DWTS? 😉” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“Jenna & JOEY 🌹🌹🌹🌹 yes!!! 😫😫😫🙏🏻🙏🏻,” another chimed in.

There Have Been a Lot of Rumors That Joey Graziadei Will Compete on DWTS

It would not be unusual for Graziadei to become a cast member on “Dancing With the Stars.” Multiple Bachelor Nation stars have done so before him. Former DWTS pro dancer Cheryl Burke addressed buzz about Graziadei on her podcast, “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans,” with guest Kristyn Burtt on August 30. The two speculated about the latest “Bachelor” star competing on season 33.

Burtt noted that she “heard” that Joey’s “in the process of being signed” for DWTS.

But Burke added, “He’s already… if he’s doing it, he’s been signed when he was doing ‘The Bachelor,’ for God’s sake.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Graziadei said he would “possibly” do “Dancing With the Stars” in the future. “I just did a year of reality TV so I’m okay with taking a little break,” he told the outlet. “But if that call comes, we’ll talk it over.”

Graziadei also has an ongoing bucket list posted on his Instagram stories titled “30 b4 30.” Among the list of things the 28-year-old wants to do before he hits the big 3-0 is “Learn how to Dance.”

As of this writing, Witney Carson is the only pro dancer confirmed for “Dancing With the Stars” season 33. The season 19 Mirrorball champ announced her return to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition during a surprise appearance on “Good Morning America” on August 29, 2024. Olympic bronze medal gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is the only confirmed contestant for season 33.

