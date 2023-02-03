New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares Photo of Lindsay Arnold Meeting 3-Week-Old

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold flew to Los Angeles to meet her friend, Jenna Johnson’s, baby. Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, have not shared their baby’s name or face, but they have shared some photos of the child.

In Johnson’s post about her best friend meeting her son, she wrote, “We’re in absolute heaven with Auntie @lindsayarnold here.”

The photo she included showed Arnold smiling down at the baby, whose hand is wrapped around her pointer finger.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy first announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Arnold & Johnson Have Been Friends Since They Were Children

Arnold also shared a photo of her time with Johnson and the baby.

“This moment right here,” Arnold wrote in her post about meeting the baby. “Meeting sweet baby boy for the first time. @jennajohnson is the most incredible mama.”

Arnold’s post included a video of her holding the baby and Johnson standing next to her and smiling. The two women have been friends since they were children.

Johnson previously opened up about being childhood friends with her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros on the “Conversations with Olivia Jade” podcast.

“In Utah there, for some reason, is this massive dance hub,” she shared, adding that she and a lot of other dancers went to the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio where Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lindsay Arnold and Brandon Armstrong all also trained.

“So I actually grew up dancing with Lindsay and Witney and Brandon,” she shared. “We’re all the same age, and they were my best friends growing up.”

Johnson was one of the first dancers to publicly congratulate Arnold on her pregnancy, sharing a slide of the two women standing side-by-side and cradling their baby bumps.

“@lindsarnold and I are 3 months apart, and now our babies are going to be 4 months apart,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The tears of pure joy haven’t stopped!!!”

She added, “When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true. Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age.. 4 months apart to be exact.”

Johnson Shared Photos & Video of Chmerkovskiy With Their Baby

When they got home from the hospital, Johnson took to Instagram to share a video offering an intimate into the couple’s life, showing off Chmerkovskiy holding and rocking their son. Johnson uploaded the now-expired Instagram Stories video in black and white and captioned it simply with a heart. A fan uploaded a screenshot of the post to Reddit.

She later showed off a photo of Chmerkovskiy cuddling the baby and looking down at him lovingly.

In a separate post uploaded on January 23, 2023, Johnson shared a photo, a shirtless Chmerkovskiy with tousled hair holds his blanket-wrapped baby to his chest while seemingly sleeping in a rocking recliner. Johnson captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.

“3 weeks with the absolute loves of my life,” she wrote in the photo.

The photos are the only updates fans have had about the baby since the couple announced his birth on January 10 aside from the new photos of Arnold with the baby.