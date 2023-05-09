‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies Meet for the 1st Time: VIDEO

Jenna Johnson and Lindsay Arnold’s babies met for the first time. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers both recently welcomed babies, and their first meeting was super sweet.

In January 2023, Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Rome. Arnold delivered her second child, a baby girl named June, on May 3, 2023. The baby’s birth came two days earlier than planned because Arnold went into labor ahead of her scheduled C-section.

Not long after June was born, Johnson brought her baby to the hospital to meet her, and the precious meeting was captured on video.

Jenna Johnson Posted a Video of the Babies’ Meeting

On May 6, 2023, Johnson posted a video to Instagram that documented her visit to see Arnold in the hospital. In the clip, the new mom cradled her newborn daughter as she rested with her in her hospital bed. A second shot showed newborn June laying next to Johnson’s nearly 4-month-old son on a pink blanket. Little Rome was all smiles and kicking his feet as June slept soundly beside him.

“When Rome met June 🥹,” Johnson captioned the post. “So happy we got to see sweet baby June. She is a bundle of pure love!! … Also, how is my BABY so bigggg?!?! 😭😭 I swear I just had him yesterday and now he looks like a big boy next to a newborn.”

On her Instagram story, Johnson also joked that the babies would someday have “an arranged marriage.”

Fans and famous friends reacted to Johnson’s post.

“This video – so precious!” wrote DWTS pro Witney Carson.

“So adorable,” added fellow pro dancer Kym Johnson Herjavec.

“Future Dance Partners,” another commenter wrote.

“Romeo and Juniet 💕,” another chimed in.

“What a sweet little tribe of mamas you DWTS gals have. Absolutely precious,” another fan wrote of the pro dancers.

Other “Dancing With the Stars” Babies Are on the Way

While Rome and June are two of the latest “Dancing With the Stars” babies, several more babies are on the way – soon!

Pro dancers Witney Carson and Daniella Karagach are both due to give birth in May 2023. Carson will welcome her second child, a baby boy, with her husband, Carson McAllister, while Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov will have their first baby, a little girl. The DWTS pros are due two days apart.

“IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉” Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post in December 2022. “”OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!”

In addition, fellow pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, will welcome their second child in June 2023. The couple, who are already parents to a 6-year-old son, Shai, kept the gender of Baby No. 2 a secret for a while. They finally spilled the beans in late April.

“The Chmerkovskiy’s as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL!,” Murgatroyd announced on Instagram. “We’re so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy.”

