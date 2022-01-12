DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Ends Rumors About Her Friendships

Professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared a touching tribute to her best friend, coworker on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” Lindsay Arnold and effectively debunked some rumors that have spread on the internet.

Johnson and Arnold grew up together in Utah alongside both Witney Carson and Brandon Armstrong, who are also professional dancers on the ballroom competition show.

In the past few years, however, fans have been questioning whether Johnson is still friends with her childhood friends or if she has moved on from those friendships, specifically with Witney Carson but also with Lindsay Arnold.

Carson previously debunked the rumors, but Johnson’s birthday tribute to Arnold has also played a role in re-establishing the friendships in the minds of fans.

Johnson Called Arnold Her ‘Best Friend’

Johnson shared photos on her Instagram Stories as well as on her feed celebrating her friend’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my @lindsarnold,” she wrote in the Stories. “This is one of my favorite videos of you… watching you tenderly become a mother has made my heart explode. You’re the greatest Linds!!!!”

She also shared a few photos on her main feed about Arnold for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend in the whole wide world,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you for loving me like a sister for the past 24 years, thank you for always being there for me in every phase of my life, and thank you for creating the cutest little human I get to snuggle and adore. I love you!! Forever the blonde to my brunette.”

Some Fans Were Surprised by the Tribute

Some fans were slightly surprised by Johnson’s tribute because they did not know that she was close friends with Arnold.

“didn’t anyone else have no idea they were friends!” one person wrote. “i thought they hated each other (I’ve only seen this past season of dancing with the stars)! happy bday lindsay .. so here for this total girl power friendship.”

Others commented to say how much they love the women’s friendship.

Arnold reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, alongside the comment, “I love you so much Jen.”

Arnold’s Former DWTS Partner Also Shared a Tribute

Arnold has become very close with her former “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Matt James, since their time together on the show, and James shared a tribute for Arnold as well.

“There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family,” James wrote. “Happy birthday @lindsarnold.”

Arnold commented, “Ok Matt tryna make me cry or what? grateful for you!”

Additional birthday posts came from Witney Carson, who shared a few images of the women’s journey to becoming mothers at nearly the same time, from Sean Spicer, who was another partner of Arnold’s on “Dancing With the Stars,” and new “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ezra Sosa.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

