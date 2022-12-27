‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Enters ‘Mom Era’ In New Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared an almost-due-date set of maternity photos on Instagram, and fans and friends are obsessed with the pictures.

“Entering my mom era like,” Johnson wrote on Instagram alongside the photos, which featured her wearing a skirt-and-crop matching bejeweled set with a full face of makeup and high heels on.

Johnson and her husband, professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their first child together in January 2023, they first revealed in July 2022.

Friends and Fans are Obsessed With Johnson’s New Photos

The “Dancing With the Stars” family immediately took to the comment section on Johnson’s “mom era” post to rave over the pregnant professional dancer’s look.

“wowza!!!!! Hottest mom I’ve ever seen…. & the LEGS?!!!!” pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson wrote in the comment section.

Lindsay Arnold wrote, “hottest mom there ever was!” alongside multiple heart-eyes emojis.

Ezra Sosa and Peta Murgatroyd also commented on the post.

“Let’s be careful with my nephew there please!” Maks Chmerkovksiy wrote. “Also mommy is looking 🔥🔥🔥.”

Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy just celebrated their last Christmas without children of their own, and they wished their followers a Merry Christmas alongside their Christmas card.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS from our family to yours!! Can’t believe this is our last Christmas with just the two, (well 4 [including dogs]) of us!” Johnson wrote in the post.

Johnson and Val, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told People.

“But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be,” she added.

Johnson Is One of 4 Expecting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Professional Dancers

Johnson is not the only expecting mother who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer. She and Daniella Karagach are both set to become first-time moms to their babies in 2023.

Karagach is expecting with her husband, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” she wrote in the post. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

When it comes to second children, both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold are expecting. Arnold announced her pregnancy first in October 2022.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold wrote on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” she wrote.

During the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 semi-finals, Witney Carson announced that she is pregnant as well.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed their first son, Leo, in January 2021.

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.