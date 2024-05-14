Jenna Johnson Shares Updates of Big Family Move With Val Chmerkovskiy

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy moved into a new home, and now they’re giving DWTS fans a peek at the place.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Home Is Decorated in Lots of Neutral Colors

On May 13, Johnson took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her family’s new home. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro previously revealed that they have some fabulous neighbors at the new place.

In addition, Johnson already showed glimpses of her new closet and other spots in the house, as well as the backyard. Now, she’s sharing a peek at several rooms in the house. The sneak peek gave fans a sense of the vibe Johnson and Chmerkovskiy embraced.

Johnson noted she partnered with the rug company Ruggable as she put her personal touch on the family’s new place.

The first photo that the “Dancing with the Stars” posted showed her with her son Rome in his room. The little guy had a huge smile on his face as he sat on the rug with his mom looking down at him.

A large stuffed giraffe stood in the corner behind them, and a light wood dresser and matching crib flanked the giraffe. The rug in Rome’s room had stripes of neutral colors on it.

The next photo Johnson shared showed her sitting in the dining room. Another neutral-hued rug covered the light wood floor under the dining room table. A large window let in lots of natural light.

The third photo the “Dancing with the Stars” pro included showed her sprawled out on top of a bed. As was the case in the other rooms, neutral colors were used for the rug and the bedding. Two windows let in lots of light.

DWTS Fans & Colleagues Love the Family’s New Home

In a series of Instagram Stories posted by Johnson on May 13, a few other details about the family’s new home could be seen. There are wood floors throughout the home as well as up the stairs to the upper level.

Rome’s room includes a cozy white chair and a shelf against a wall filled with stuffed animals and other knick-knacks. Johnson briefly showed the ceiling in Rome’s room, which had a dark wood beam that added a bit of contrast to the lighter neutrals used throughout the room.

Several of Johnson’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues commented on her post, gushing over the sneak peeks of the new home. Fans loved what they saw, too.

Koko Iwasaki, Sasha Farber, Witney Carson, and Lindsay Arnold all expressed their adoration for the home and the styling Johnson incorporated. Carson wrote she was “Shook!”

“Love your new home but love Romes big smile better,” a supporter commented.

“Stunning and bright,” added another fan.

“Rome’s room is so adorable,” someone else shared.

A different comment read, “Love your new home, it’s gorgeous… love the neutral shades and Romes giraffe!!!”

Several followers asked for details on pieces they liked, such as the dining room table, chairs, and light fixture. Johnson indicated in her Instagram Stories they were putting the “finishing touches” on the place after their move, and it sounds as if the “Dancing with the Stars” pro plans to show fans more of the place in the not-too-distant future.