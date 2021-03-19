‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Jenna Johnson Teases New Project

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy recently teased a new project on her Instagram page.

Johnson posted a photo of herself all made up with her hair done. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Shot a secret project today….. coming soooooon :) Glam by my LOVES Makeup: @lyndsayzmakeup hair: @hairbybradleyleake.”

In the photo, Johnson wore a white robe and appeared to be at the home where she lives with her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson Shared That She Has Something in the Works

Johnson has something in the works, and it could have to do with Chmerkovskiy’s Dance Workout app Dance & Co.

In February 2021, Chmerkovskiy and Johnson went away for the weekend, and the couple noticed that there was something happening in their backyard while they were away.

“So of course the weekend we are gone, there happens to be a cougar in our backyard… like what?!?!?!” Johnson wrote. “Do I call someone? What do we do?? Ummmm this is so scary. Keeping the dogs inside for sureeeee.”

She shared a photo of the cougar in her yard, traipsing around near her swimming pool.

Johnson has gotten over the fear, however; she’s since posted videos of herself working out near the pool.

“Thank you to everyone who tuned in for our LIVE today,” she wrote. “We had a blast answering all your wonderful questions and I’m SO happy you got to meet @bppilates.”

Jenna Johnson Shared Her Support for Tyra Banks

No matter what fans have said about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing With the Stars for the first time, the ratings of the show have held steady and even improved in some ways over the course of the transition. According to Hollywood Reporter, the ratings for the finale were down from 2019, though the show improved overall throughout the season.

Banks has a huge fan in Johnson, who likes working with her on the show.

In an interview with the Hollywood Life podcast, professional dancer Jenna Johnson opened up about filming Dancing With the Stars season 29 and how she felt about Tyra Banks as the host, saying that Banks is really sweet.

“The only times that we really get to interact with [Banks] are on show days and she is so sweet, such a gem,” said Johnson. “She is so grateful to be there and you feel it from her energy every time she’s there and interacting with you.”

Johnson added, “I’m also such a superfan of her. I mean, Tyra freakin’ Banks, are you kidding me?! I told her, I was like, ‘Tyra, I would just die if one time you flipped your hair and said, ‘Wanna be on top?’ That was my childhood, you know? To see her hosting our show and to be like eight feet apart from her, it’s a childhood dream, it’s crazy.”

Johnson will likely return to Dancing With the Stars for the upcoming 2021 season. The show has not been officially renewed by ABC, but there is a strong possibility the show will come back for the monumental 30th season.

