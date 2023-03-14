Peta Murgatroyd Says Fan-Favorite DWTS Pro Will ‘Absolutely’ Be on Season 32

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd says that her sister-in-law, Jenna Johnson, will be back in the ballroom for the upcoming season of the show.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Murgatroyd spoke about Johnson, who is a new mother, and said she believes she will be returning, though nothing is set in stone for season 32.

“Oh, absolutely,” Murgatroyd shared. “I have no doubt she’ll be back. I think baby Rome’s nearly two months now, so I think she absolutely wants to be back and she should be back as well.”

Johnson gave birth to her first child, Rome Valentin, in January 2023. She has since returned to the gym and opened up about trying to love her post-partum body. Murgatroyd is pregnant and due in June 2023.

Peta Murgatroyd Thinks Maks Chmerkovskiy Would be a Good DWTS Judge

In the March 9, 2023, interview with The U.S. Sun, Murgatroyd revealed that she’d love for her husband to return to the ballroom as a judge rather than as a dancer. She thinks he would be “the right fit” for the role.

“Maks is a character in himself,” she told the outlet. “He’s very lovable. He says what he thinks. I think it’s the perfect role for him. I think it would be a great seat for him to fill, you know, being opposite Derek [Hough] as well.”

She added, “They are very different, and I think they’re great friends, and it would also be amazing to see the different dynamics of what they see in everybody’s dancing and what they would sort of pick on.”

2 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Have Retired

Following season 31, two fan-favorite “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers have announced their retirement. Before the season ended, Cheryl Burke announced that she would not be returning as a professional dancer.

Burke later shared that she wanted to host or judge the show, however, during the January 4, 2023 episode of her former partner Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho.”

Burke told Jericho that the show was “well aware” that she wanted to “evolve” within the confines of the show. She was done with being a professional dancer, but she was willing to continue with the show in another capacity.

“However, they don’t see a place for me,” Burke shared. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.”

Then, in early March 2023, Mark Ballas followed suit by retiring his dancing shoes.

In a video captured by a fan and uploaded to Twitter, Ballas revealed that he wouldn’t be returning to the show for the upcoming season. In the clip, he thanks fans and his parents.

“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity,” he tells the crowd. “I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories.”

Ballas returned from a five-season hiatus to dance with TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio, and won the trophy over finalists Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.