Jenna Johnson Shares 1-Month Postpartum Health Update

New mom and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson shared an update after going to the gym for the first time since giving birth to her son, Rome.

In a photo she uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Johnson sits cross-legged at the gym and takes a selfie in the mirror.

“And while at the gym I was confronted with many different emotions… -anxiety because I missed my baby -excitement cause my body has been craving movement -humility,” she wrote in the post. “Having to accept that I’m weak and feel as though I’m in a foreign body. slowly needing to rebuild my strength.”

She added that she felt intimidated by the people around her in the gym, but she also felt grace for herself.

“I looked in the mirror and finally took a deep breath out remembering that I just gave birth and shouldn’t have ANY expectations for myself. Postpartum is a trip,” she concluded.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy welcomed their son on January 10, 2023.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Jenna Johnson Shared an Emotional Video From the Hospital

Johnson shared a video of her first month with her son, Rome, on Instagram.

“Reminiscing on the first couple of days with my Rome,” Johnson wrote in the caption for the video.

The video takes friends and followers through the hours of Johnson being in labor to holding her newborn through taking Rome home from the hospital for the first time.

Finally, the whole family cuddles in the hospital bed and smiles at the camera before Rome is shown at home with both of his parents.

The whole video is accompanied by the song “Little Bit More” by Suriel Hess.

The couple chose not to share Rome’s name or face for the first month of his life, ultimately sharing both in one Instagram photo.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time.”

The photo shows Rome lying down on a fuzzy blanket next to a sign that reads, “Hello world, my name is Rome Valentin.”

Johnson Wished Her Husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, a Happy 1st Valentine’s Day as Parents

Johnson took some time to wish her husband, new father Val Chmerkovskiy, a happy Valentine’s day.

“Happy V Day baby daddy,” she wrote in the post, which included images of she and Chmerkovskiy throughout their relationship and ended with a photo of a shirtless Chmerkovskiy holding baby Rome while Johnson took a mirror photo of the whole family.

They have now shared quite a bit about their first month with Rome, but previously, they’d kept a lot about that first month under wraps. Johnson did, however, give fans a few quick looks into what their new lives as parents looked like.

when they arrived home from the hospital, Johnson shared a black-and-white photo of Chmerkovskiy rocking Rome in a rocking chair. In a separate post on January 23, 2023, Johnson uploaded a photo of Chmerkovskiy rocking Rome.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.