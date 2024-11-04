DWTS Pro Denies Mid-Season Pregnancy

A fan favorite “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer took to social media to try to set the record straight about rumors she is pregnant again. Jenna Johnson and her fellow DWTS pro and husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, already have one son, Rome. However, she wanted to refute speculation that she’s pregnant again as she competes in season 33.

Jenna Johnson Has Had People Congratulate Her on Her Supposed Pregnancy

On November 2, Johnson shared a video via her Instagram Stories. “It’s been brought to my attention that there are articles circulating saying that I am pregnant,” she began.

Johnson joked, “Now, this is a shock and a surprise to me. I had no idea I was.”

She continued, “So I just wanted to set the record straight that I’m definitely not expecting baby number two.”

“I’ve had multiple people congratulate me or wish us well on this journey and as sweet as it is, it’s not true.”

Johnson urged her fans to disregard any supposed reports that she and Chermkovskiy are expecting their second child unless the information comes directly from them.

The professional dancer is currently in the middle of season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” She has “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei as a partner, and they have made it to the final six.

Graziadei and Johnson have been at or near the top of the leaderboard every week so far in season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” They have tough competition to beat this season, but the feedback they have received from judges and fans alike suggests they are strong contenders to win.

DWTS Fans Are in Full Support of Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” fans had Johnson’s back in the show’s subreddit.

One fan in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit commented, “It’s also really [expletive] of those articles because she has mentioned many times how hard of a time she had getting pregnant. Just leave women alone!!”

“We know that Jenna had a really hard time getting pregnant with Rome and experienced a miscarriage and at the time had people constantly asking her about babies, and she spoke at length about how difficult that was for her. Did people learn nothing? Leave women alone,” agreed another Redditor.

“The only time it’s okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant is NEVER!! Never ask. You don’t know what they’re going through or have gone through,” added another fan.

“Pregnant with those abs? I would’ve been impressed lol,” quipped someone else.

In March, Johnson addressed having a second child in an Instagram Story. “Think over half my questions were this… LOL,” she joked.

Johnson admitted, “Initially I thought I wanted babies back to back.

“But after having Rome, I am loving every second with him and his new discoveries/milestones that I’ve felt I need some time just with him before thinking about another one.”

She added, “Again, whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing.”

“But if I were to plan it out I want to wait a couple more years,” Johnson explained.