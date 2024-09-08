DWTS Fans Think Season 33 Pro Is Pregnant After ‘Baby’ Comment

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are questioning an Instagram post shared by Jenna Johnson.

On September 7, the pro dancer and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, attended the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where they were nominated for their first-ever Emmy for Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming.

The couple did not win the award, but in a post-Emmys post, Johnson expressed gratitude for being among a room full of “creative geniuses” at the annual awards ceremony.

“Baby’s first EMMYS 🤍,” Johnson captioned a sideways pose of her standing on the red carpet. “I have dreamed of this moment for so long. My artist’s heart is filled to the brim with joy that today has been a reality. I cried in the car on our way to the show because I couldn’t believe that little Jenna’s dream of being a professional dancer in LA one day lead her to this.”

Fans zeroed in on the wording of Johnson’s post, with some wondering if it was a pregnancy teaser because she wrote “Baby’s first Emmys.”

Jenna Johnson Did Not Respond to Fans Who Asked If She’s Pregnant

Fans had a big reaction to Johnson’s post, which also included photos of her and Chmerkovskiy posing proudly together on the Emmys red carpet. Johnson wore an ivory mesh gown with a ruffled train in the back.

“Wait, baby’s first Emmys?!? Are you pregnant?” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Right!!! I was like huh?” another agreed.

“I thought the same reading that,” another chimed in.

A fourth fan asked, “I was thinking that too but would DWTS [let] her do the show,”

“Yes cause Lindsay [Arnold] and Daniella [Karagach] both did it while pregnant,” another recalled.

Others thought Johnson’s post was just a play on words.

“Probably not,” another fan wrote of the pregnancy speculation. “I think it’s kind of a play on the whole babies’s first Christmas ideas since it’s her first Emmys.”

“I doubt it,” another added. “She said she wants to wait to have a second, I think she just means like Val’s first Emmy show or something.”

Johnson did not respond to the pregnancy speculation.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are already parents to a son, Rome, age 1. As Heavy previously reported, Johnson said she was in no rush to have a second baby after having Rome because she wants to enjoy as much time with him as she can as he grows.

“Whatever happens, happens and will be a blessing,” she told fans in a Q&A on Instagram in March. “But if I were to plan it out, I want to wait a couple more years.”

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Were Honored to be Nominated For an Emmy Award

Baby announcement or not, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have plenty to celebrate in 2024. According to Deadline, their joint Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming was for the emotional “Moon River” waltz they choreographed as a tribute to late DWTS judge Len Goodman last fall. A second routine, the “La Vie en Rose” waltz, was season 32 winner Xochtil Gomez’s semi-final dance with Chmerkovskiy.

Karla Puno Garcia ultimately won the Emmy for the choreography for the “Opening Number”/”Lifetime Achievement” segments at the 76th Tony Awards.

Chmerkovskiy posted to Instagram after the ceremony. “We didn’t win tonight, but what an honor it was to be in that room,” he wrote. “Congrats to Karla Garcia and to all of the nominees. Till next time 🏆 #emmys.”

“Also, I just love you so much @jennajohnson ❤️ my trophy, my joy, my peace. Wanted this for you more than anything. But we’ll do it again,” he added.

Johnson posted a sweet response to her husband of five years. “Art is endless. let’s keeping making it 💘💘 ,” she wrote.

Johnson and Chmerkoskiy are pro dancers for the upcoming 33rd season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Season 33 premieres on September 17 on ABC.