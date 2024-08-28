Hairstylist May Have Leaked Season 33 Cast Member in Now-Deleted Post

It looks like fans can bank on seeing Jenna Johnson on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The ballroom pro was getting her hair done and her stylist shared a picture on his Instagram Stories with a telling caption.

“Getting DWTS ready,” the original post on Los Angeles-based Bradley Leake’s Instagram Stories read. Someone was able to grab a screenshot and share it on Reddit before the post was removed.

Leake reshared the photo of Johnson getting her hair done a little later, taking out the “Dancing With the Stars” hint. For anyone curious, Johnson appeared to be getting extensions — and going with a red hue. At the time of this writing, Jonson hadn’t debuted her new look.

Most of the “Dancing With the Stars” pros haven’t said whether or not they’ll be back for season 33. The full cast announcement will take place on Wednesday, September 4, on “Good Morning America.”

Fans Are Reacting to the Possibility of Jenna Johnson Being Part of Season 33

After a Redditor shared Leake’s post, some fans took to the thread to react. Most are happy that Johnson is likely back. And many fans are assuming that means that Johnson’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, is back, too. Chmerkovskiy won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 32 with his partner Xochitl Gomez.

“Yay!! Happy she’s back. Since we’re gonna have 11 pros this season, IF we have a sixth female pro I guess Koko is safe or could be the one in limbo since Witney is definitely in LA for a work trip and not DWTS and Peta seems like she wasn’t asked back,” one person wrote.

“I never doubted her being on, but I’m glad this will at least shut up the people who’ve been saying she’s gonna get dropped,” someone else said.

“So so excited for her to be back!!” a third Redditor added.

“Yeah her and Val must be back,” read a fourth comment on the thread.

Jenna Johnson Has Played Coy About Her Possible Return for Season 33

Prior to the start of the new season, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy took their son Rome on a vacation to Turks and Caicos. They chatted with People magazine about the trip.

“The chance to celebrate and relax in the gorgeous Turks and Caicos with Rome and my parents is truly a gift. My parents love our son and love spending every possible minute with him,” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet. Meanwhile, they told People that they’d like to travel to Jamaica at some point — but that it wouldn’t happen until after season 33.

In an interview with Popculture.com, Johnson said that she still wasn’t sure if she’d be returning. The interview went live on August 24, just two weeks before the cast reveal.

“I don’t know yet. But I would absolutely love to return to this season. I think it’s a gift and an honor every single time you’re asked back as a professional on the show. So, I still get butterflies while waiting for the call, so hopefully, I’ll find out soon,” she told the outlet.

According to DWTS insider, Kristyn Burtt, the pros will be meeting their partners this week, so chances are high that Johnson already knows her fate.

