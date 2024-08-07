Jenna Johnson Shares Adorable Family Update

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are parents to one child, their toddler son, Rome. Johnson recently shared a slew of new photos of Rome and fans cannot get enough of him.

Jenna Johnson Joked Rome Looked Like a ‘Cheerful Business Man’

On August 3, Johnson shared the newest professionally shot photos of Rome on her Instagram page. She began her caption with simply, “ROMA 🩵.”

She added, “Why does my baby look like a cheerful business man in these pics??!! 🥹😭”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro credited the photographers who snapped the adorable shots and thanked them for “capturing one of my favorite phases of our boy!”

The photos showed Rome with his hair slicked back and wearing a denim short-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts. Most of the pictures Johnson shared showed Rome sitting on a large rock outdoors as he hammed it up for the camera.

The final picture in Johnson’s post showed her standing and holding Rome.

“The slicked hair gets me everytime, 😭💜” wrote fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach.

Fans following both Johnson and Karagach likely know their two little ones are toddler besties. Karagach and her husband, fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Pasha Pashkov, have a daughter, Nikita.

Nikita is a few months younger than Rome, and both little ones have joined their parents in traveling for different dance shows the “Dancing with the Stars” pros have danced in.

DWTS Stars & Fans Adored the New Photos

The “Dancing with the Stars” family swooned over the new photos of Rome.

Former pro Lindsay Arnold gushed, “STOP IT RIGHT NOW 😭😭”

Johnson’s sister-in-law, another show pro, Peta Murgatroyd commented, “He is the cutest!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️”

Nikki Garcia, who is married to pro Artem Chigvintsev and previously competed on the show added, “Omgosh!!! These are so cute!!!! 😍”

Koko Iwasaki, who recently got married and had both Johnson and Chmerkovskiy there, wrote, “STOP ITTTTTTT ROME!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Former contestant Amy Purdy asked, “Wait how is he a little man already?!”

Additional comments from former contestants or pros came from people like Ricki Lake, Witney Carson, Candace Cameron Bure, Chrishell Stause, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Fans had a lot to say about Rome’s newest photos, too.

“The most perfect blend of you and Val! Such a cutie pie,” a follower raved.

Another supporter added, “He looks like such a big boy in this picture! So precious!”

“Such a beautiful happy little boy,” noted someone else.

“He is the cutest baby ever,” declared a different fan.

A separate fan suggested that Johnson recreate the photo again when Rome is a high school senior.

In June 2023, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy shared via Access Hollywood they picked Rome as their son’s name because they love Italy. Johnson noted they got engaged in Venice and Italy has always been a special place for them.

Chmerkovskiy joked that with a last name with “so many letters,” the couple decided to go with something short for their son’s first name.

When asked what surprised them most about parenting, Johnson replied, “As cliche as it is, the amount of love that you have for this little human.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro joked, “Also, I didn’t know I could survive with such little sleep.”