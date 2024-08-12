Val Chmerkovskiy & Jenna Johnson’s Son Spends ‘Rough Night’ at Hospital

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have been in Chicago, Illinois performing for the last couple of months. While in Chicago, the DWTS couple’s son Rome has been with them. Over the weekend, Rome spent the night overnight in the hospital. Luckily, the toddler is doing much better now.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s Son Rome Had a Bad Case of Croup

Overnight on August 10, Johnson shared a brief note on her Instagram Stories indicating she was at the hospital with Rome. “Croup again for this little guy,” she wrote. She added a broken-heart emoji above the text.

The photo the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared showed her sitting on the edge of a hospital bed with Rome next to her. She held her phone out in one hand, and it appeared she may have had a show or something of interest playing to help keep Rome occupied.

On August 11, Johnson returned to her Instagram Stories with a short video update. She shared, “Rough night last night, not a ton of sleep.”

Despite the lack of sleep, Johnson noted she was back at the theater. She had two shows to get ready for, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro explained.

Johnson shared that Rome was doing “a bit better.” The family caught Rome’s croup early in this case, so they were able to get the appropriate medications early enough to keep things from getting worse.

Rome Previously Had a Scary Experience With Croup

The Chicago hospital visit wasn’t the first time Rome had to be checked out by medical personnel for croup.

As People shared in May, Johnson told fans in an Instagram Story that they had called an ambulance to check Rome out when he was “insanely sick.”

Johnson explained Rome had a “bad case of croup” at that time, as well. “Had some troubles getting enough oxygen during a coughing attack in the middle of the night,” she explained.

“We were all pretty hysterical and scared. Thankfully doing much better today after seeing the doctors,” she added.

Despite Rome’s breathing struggles at the time, Johnson quipped he was “Flirting with the beautiful paramedic helping him,” despite how awful he felt.

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson have been performing in the “SAVOR After Hours” show in Chicago throughout the summer. They are almost done, however, with just a handful of performances remaining.

While in Chicago, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros have kept busy taking Rome to many of the local sights.

On August 7, both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson posted videos on Instagram showing the family at an aquarium. Chmerkovskiy included a tag indicating they visited the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago.

Johnson shared another Instagram post filled with Chicago highlights on August 8. The post was filled with a combination of both work and personal highlights, including a short video of Rome singing the “E-I-E-I-O” portion of the children’s song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”

Earlier in the summer, Rome checked out a carousel in Chicago, got up close to a fire truck, and walked around the city with his parents.