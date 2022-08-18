‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro ‘So Sad’ To Be Missing Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson is pregnant and will be missing season 31 of the show.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2022, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Early on in her pregnancy, Johnson shared that she was open to returning to “Dancing With the Stars” but didn’t think it would be practical.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she told ET Online. “I can still do it!”

She has now officially bowed out of the season, however.

Johnson Is ‘So Sad’ She’ll Miss Season 31

Johnson hosted a question and answer session on Instagram on August 17, 2022, and she was asked by a fan how she feels about missing the upcoming season.

“I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”

Chmerkovskiy is likely to return for the upcoming season, though there have been no official announcements when it comes to the cast.

Johnson also revealed that she’s planning to start a YouTube channel and the first video will be the aftermath of her telling Chmerkovskiy and “everyone” that she is pregnant.

Johnson Shared a Bump Update

Johnson shared photos of herself in a midriff-baring brown dress that ties in the front. In the photos, she holds her belly.

“Got to see my baby today,” she wrote in the caption. “I still get emotional every time we have an ultrasound appointment! ilysm baby.”

Friends and fans flocked to Johnson’s comment section to tell her she looked beautiful in the photos.

“An actual GODDESS,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold commented.

Witney Carson simply wrote, “OH MY GOSH.”

“YESSSSSSS BABY MUMMA,” the photographer wrote. “loved this shoot with you so much… and yep; ultrasounds are the BESSSST freaking things EVER.”

Other parents said they also felt the same way about ultrasounds.

“It never goes away,” one comment reads. “Even at my 34 week ultrasound, it made me just as excited as the 8 week ultrasound! It’s so magical.”

The dancer later shared another photo of her baby bump while she and Chmerkovskiy were on their “babymoon.”

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, shared that they have been trying to get pregnant for years.

“We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about six months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break,” Johnson wrote on Instagram when she shared the video of her looking at positive pregnancy tests. “So the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget.”

She said the journey was not “an easy one” for her and Chmerkovskiy.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

