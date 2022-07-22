Jenna Johnson Reveals If She’ll Return to DWTS While Pregnant

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson has revealed whether she’ll try to return to the ballroom dance competition after announcing her first pregnancy.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, have revealed they are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in January 2022, but that means there is a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

The baby bump was featured as part of Johnson’s red carpet look at the ESPY Awards in 2022.

Johnson Gave DWTS an ‘Option’ to Have Her Return

Johnson told ET Online during the ESPY Red Carpet event that she had to tell producers she was pregnant but that she was still open to returning.

“You know what, so when I had to have the call and tell them that I was pregnant, I gave them the option, I’m down, give me someone, give me the old guy, I’ll do it,” she said. “I can still do it!”

However, she thinks she’ll be sitting out the upcoming season.

“Here’s the weird thing, since being pregnant, I’ve felt more inspired than ever, but I think once the fall comes around I’ll be pretty far along, so, I think safety-wise, it’s best I don’t,” Johnson shared. “But my mind is like, ‘Oh yeah I could do it.'”

According to the interview ET Online, Chmerkovskiy is also encouraging Johnson to take it easy. Either way, the couple is excited that they’re able to be open with fans once again.

“I’m so happy I don’t have to hide this anymore,” Johnson shared. “It’s been very – the past month I would say, I’ve been starting to pop more and more. The anxiety of just having to hide, so I’m just so happy it’s on display, it’s out there, so yes, beyond that, I’m just so excited to finally become parents and to have our own little one running around.”

They also revealed that they know the sex of their baby, but they’re not sharing right now.

Will Chmerkovskiy Be Returning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Though Chmerkovskiy previously said he was unsure about returning to the ballroom for season 31, it’s possible that he’ll be coming back now that Johnson will likely be taking the season off. He spoke with Extra about the possibility of a return.

“We don’t know the details of [the show] yet,” Chmerkovskiy told the outlet. “I don’t know if I’m back or not, but I’m excited about the show.”

He said multiple times during season 30 that it was possibly his last season, including when he went on his partner, Olivia Jade’s, podcast, “Conversations With Olivia Jade,” to talk about possibly retiring.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ is TBD,” he said during the podcast, adding that Olivia Jade had “exceeded expectations” as a partner.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

