Jenna Johnson Shares 1st Video of Newborn With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy welcomed their first child into the world on January 10, 2023. When they got home, Johnson took to Instagram to share a video offering an intimate into the couple’s life, showing off Chmerkovskiy holding and rocking their son.

Johnson uploaded the now-expired Instagram Stories video in black and white and captioned it simply with a heart. They first announced the news of their baby’s arrival on Instagram. A fan uploaded a screenshot of the post to Reddit.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “11.10.23.”

They did not reveal the baby’s name, though they previously shared that they were expecting a boy.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Were Trying to Conceive for 2 Years

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Later, Johnson revealed on Instagram that she and Chmerkovskiy had been trying to conceive for two years.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

She added that she and her husband had been losing hope before finally getting the positive test that led to their son.

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy’s Extended Family Will Welcome Another Baby This Year

Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Peta Murgatroyd, are expecting their second child in June 2023, meaning Johnson and Val will be welcoming another baby into the family.

Murgatroyd shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, January 13, 2023.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd wrote. “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer… we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

She added, “I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DMs… I read them all.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.