DWTS Pro Falls Ill Just Days Ahead of Finale

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pro Jenna Johnson is feeling under the weather days before the big finale.

“Good morning, everyone. I wanted to do a little check in since I’ve been kind of MIA for the past couple of days,” Johnson said on her Instagram Stories on November 22.

“As you can tell by my voice, I have been so, so sick. Rome has been sick for, like, two weeks and inevitably, I think I just came down with what he got. And I started feeling sick last Sunday, I would say. And then it really hit me hard on show day this past week. And then just took me out the past couple of days, and I’ve just been in survival mode,” she continued.

Johnson is set to compete on the finale on November 26 alongside her partner, Joey Gradiadei.

“It’s been a little discouraging to admit feeling this way while such an exciting time is happening, and while there’s a lot of stress and work that has to go into this week. But, today, other than my voice sounding crazy, I have felt the best that I have in the past couple of days. So, really happy about that,” Johnson added.

She went on to say that she was “so sad” because she had so much to share with fans, but she hadn’t been feeling well enough to post online.

Fans Showed Concern for Jenna Johnson Following Her Post

Johnson and Graziadei are one of five couples competing in the season 33 finale. They will be joined by Rylee Arnold and Stephen Nedoroscik, Witney Carson and Danny Amendola, Brandon Armstrong and Chandler Kinney, and Alan Bersten and Ilona Maher.

Shortly after Johnson revealed that she’d been sick, some fans took to social media to react.

“Oh no! Jenna has been sick since Sunday and it was worst this past Tuesday! I wondered why her and joey were so silent,” one person wrote on Reddit, kicking off a new thread.

“Crazy she felt sick Thursday and still performed incredibly. She said in the video Rome has been feeling sick as well. I hope he is feeling better,” someone else added.

“She was sick on Tuesday. I saw her coughing during one interview and her voice was different.I can tell she was probably under the weather. Glad she is feeling better,” a third comment read.

“Oh no!!! As a germaphobe, when I hear things like this, I never understand how she danced with Joey sick Thursday and he didn’t catch it?? This would have given me such anxiety before the finale. I wish good health for both of them (and Rome too!),” a fourth Redditor said.

Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson Got Their First Perfect Score in the Semi-Finals

Johnson and Graziadei have been working hard all season, but it wasn’t until the semi-finals that they earned their first perfect score.

The duo wowed the judges (and the live audience) with a captivating Foxtrot, earning 10s across the board. Their second dance of the night, a Paso Doble, earned them a 28 out of 30.

“Our first perfect score!!! We cannot believe that we made it to the Finale. Thank you everyone for the continued love and support. We are going to put our all into this week and do what we can to try and bring this thing home,” Graziadei captioned an Instagram post on November 20.

There’s a lot of work to be done in order for Johnson and Graziadei to hoist the Mirrorball Trophy, but there’s no denying that they are frontrunners in the remaining pack.

