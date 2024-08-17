Jenna Johnson Gets ‘Tears in My Eyes’ Reflecting on Critical Parenting Comment

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson recently shared a negative social media direct message she received from someone criticizing her parenting.

The DWTS pro took the message as an opportunity to share some insight into how she and her husband, fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy, approach traveling frequently with their young son.

As Johnson opened up about the family’s decision to keep Rome with them as often as possible when they travel, she admitted thinking about the positives brought tears to her eyes.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Decided Before Rome Arrived They’d Travel With Him Often

On August 15, Johnson took to Instagram to share her thoughts. The photos she posted showed her with Rome “Roaming the city” of Chicago, Illinois. Johnson, Chmervkoskiy, and Rome have been primarily based in Chicago for the summer while performing in the “SAVOR After Hours” tour.

The rest of her caption was more serious, though. She explained, “Someone recently DM’d after Rome got sick and said ‘Maybe you should stop traveling with him! Poor kid.'”

The comment she referenced came after a couple of Instagram Stories regarding Rome being sick. She revealed the family had spent the night at the hospital having Rome evaluated and treated after he had experienced breathing troubles.

Johnson explained that Rome was diagnosed with croup and because they caught it early, the toddler was able to get the proper medications right away and he was improving fairly quickly.

In her new Instagram post, she admitted she had “Soooo many thoughts and feelings” in response to the direct message she received about Rome being sick because they travel too much.

“I’ve always known I would be a working mom,” Johnson noted. She continued, “Especially in my line of work, knew I’d probably need to travel often.”

The dancer shared, “When we first started talking about having kids we both were on the same page that even though it may not always be the ‘comfortable’ option we would try to always bring our baby along for the ride (for as long as we could) so we could both fulfill our dreams and be hands on parents.”

DWTS Fans Had Johnson’s Back

Johnson further reflected on the family’s experience in taking Rome with them as they traveled to work. “Watching Rome explore Chicago this summer has been so beautiful.”

“Seeing him experience different cultures, foods, people, climates, and making friends around the country brings tears to my eyes that we get to share these memories as a family!”

She also sent the “MOST encouragement” to other parents hoping to follow a similar path. Johnson admitted, “Yes it has its ups and downs, but you’ll never regret the cherished moments. Promise 💘.”

Despite the critical direct message that sparked Johnson’s post, fans and colleagues who commented on the new post were very supportive.

Nikki Garcia, who has a young son with “Dancing with the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, was quick to share her perspective. “Matteo’s been doing it with me since he’s been 6 weeks and is 4 and soooo healthy and loves to travel! 💁🏻‍♀️😘 Some people just don’t get it, 🫠” she wrote.

A follower noted, “We always traveled with our kids and now the grandkids. It’s called making memories! Never stop doing that!”

“The best place for him is with his mama, wherever you are! What an amazing experience for all of you,” someone else commented.

Another person shared, “You’re a beautiful mother and Val is a wonderful dad! Rome is a lucky boy to be surrounded by love!”

“Kids get sick no matter where they are. He would rather be sick with his mama than sick at home without you! You’re doing a great job,” a separate comment read.