A ‘DWTS’ Pro Weighs in Tyra Banks As The Host

The Dancing With the Stars viewers find new host Tyra Banks quite divisive. There is a vocal contingent of fans who do not like the former America’s Next Top Model host/judge as the new diva of the dance floor after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired between seasons 28 and 29.

But one professional dancer is firmly on Team Tyra. Read on to find out what Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy had to say about the new host in a recent interview.

Johnson Said Banks Is ‘A Gem’

In an interview with the Hollywood Life podcast, Johnson was asked about how hard it is to film Dancing With the Stars and still be socially distant from the other pairs, the judges, and the host.

Johnson said that it is weird because they have to maintain a strict distance of eight feet, but she said that even with them standing far away, Banks is still “so sweet.”

“The only times that we really get to interact with [Banks] are on show days and she is so sweet, such a gem,” said Johnson. “She is so grateful to be there and you feel it from her energy every time she’s there and interacting with you.”

So, if you’re not a fan of Banks, maybe you could take comfort in the fact that she really loves what she’s doing?

Johnson Also Said She’s a Banks Superfan

Johnson went on to say that she’s been a fan of Banks’ for a very long time and she kind of freaked out when the show hired her.

“I’m also such a superfan of her. I mean, Tyra freakin’ Banks, are you kidding me?! I told her, I was like, ‘Tyra, I would just die if one time you flipped your hair and said, ‘Wanna be on top?’ That was my childhood, you know? To see her hosting our show and to be like eight feet apart from her, it’s a childhood dream, it’s crazy,” Johnson gushed.

Johnson isn’t the only cast member who loves Banks. In an interview with TV Insider, Carrie Ann Inaba echoed her sentiments, praising Banks’ “amazing energy.”

“I do think Tyra’s brought really amazing energy. It’s been controversial, yes, but she has an excitement to her that is hard to put into words and that’s what makes people want to tune in,” said Inaba. “She’s so passionate about what she does. And I’m loving the fact that she’s bringing this fashion game to the show. … Dancing With the Stars is a huge show and it is not easy for any of us. She’s done an amazing job and has taken it in her own direction.”

Another thing they both agree on is that Derek Hough did an amazing job as a judge — and that’s something Banks agrees with. She has said that she wants to keep him on as a judge even if Len Goodman returns.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

