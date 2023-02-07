Jenna Johnson Reveals Baby’s Name & Face in Adorable Photo

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson revealed the name she and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, chose for their baby boy in a new Instagram post on February 7, 2023.

In the post, Johnson shares that their son’s name is Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you,” Johnson wrote in the post. “Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!! **the left dimple melts me every time.”

The photo shows Rome lying down on a fuzzy blanket next to a sign that reads, “Hello world, my name is Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.”

Fans almost guessed that the baby was named Rome after Johnson uploaded a photo that hinted at a name starting with an “R.” Many fans guessed the baby’s name would be Roman or Remi at the time.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy first announced their baby’s arrival on Instagram.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Johnson Has Shared Inside Looks of the First Month With Their Baby

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy had avoided sharing much about their son before they hit one month with him, but they did share a few intimate looks into their lives since becoming parents in the four weeks since they brought Rome home.

When they got home from the hospital, Johnson took to Instagram to share a video offering a look into the couple’s new life, showing off Chmerkovskiy holding and rocking their son while standing.

Johnson uploaded the now-expired Instagram Stories video in black and white and captioned it simply with a heart. A fan uploaded a screenshot of the post to Reddit.

She later showed off a photo of Chmerkovskiy cuddling Rome and looking down at him lovingly.

In a separate post uploaded on January 23, 2023, Johnson shared a photo, a shirtless Chmerkovskiy with tousled hair, holding his blanket-wrapped baby to his chest while seemingly sleeping in a rocking recliner. Johnson captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.

“3 weeks with the absolute loves of my life,” she wrote in the photo.

Lindsay Arnold Traveled to Meet Johnson & Chmerkovskiy’s Son

Johnson and Lindsay Arnold share a long history, having been friends since they were children. Over the first weekend in February, Arnold traveled to meet her best friend’s bundle of joy.

In Johnson’s post about her best friend meeting her son, she wrote, “We’re in absolute heaven with Auntie @lindsayarnold here.”

The photo she included showed Arnold smiling down at the baby, whose hand is wrapped around her pointer finger.

Johnson previously opened up about being childhood friends with her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros on the “Conversations with Olivia Jade” podcast.

“In Utah there, for some reason, is this massive dance hub,” she shared, adding that she and a lot of other dancers went to the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio where Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Lindsay Arnold and Brandon Armstrong all also trained.

“So I actually grew up dancing with Lindsay and Witney and Brandon,” she shared. “We’re all the same age, and they were my best friends growing up.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is expected to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.