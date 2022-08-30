Jenna Johnson’s DWTS Partner Makes Surprising Claim About Baby’s Name

Jenna Johnson might have some explaining to do. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband of three years, Val Chmerkovskiy, recently announced that they are expecting their first child, due in January, but a previous partnership could cause an issue with the baby’s name.

Johnson previously told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband found out their baby’s gender early on but decided to keep it a secret for a while.

“We found out while we were on vacation on the beach,” the 28-year-old expectant mom Johnson told ET in July 2022. “It was the most euphoric moment, but we’re going to keep it a little bit of a secret for a minute.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Jenna Johnson’s DWTS Season 29 Partner Teased That She Promised to Name Her Firstborn Child After Him

In 2020, Johnson was partnered with “Catfish” host Nev Schulman for the 29th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The couple wowed fans with their routines but ultimately landed in second place, losing the mirrorball trophy to “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

While they didn’t win the DWTS trophy, Schulman wants one better from his pro partner. In an interview with Us Weekly, he revealed that Johnson’s baby should take on the shortened version of his first name, Yaniv. He even joked that the mom-to-be agreed to it. “We already talked about naming the child and I think she agreed that it should be Nev,” Schulman cracked.

The reality star, who has three young kids of his own with wife Laura Perlongo, confirmed that he sent a text message to Johnson as soon as he heard her baby news and said he’s “so happy” for her and Chmerkovskiy and that they’ll be “fantastic” parents. Schulman also joked that he can’t wait “to see little Val on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 55” should the baby follow in his famous parents’ footsteps as a professional dancer.

Baby Chmerkovskiy could have a future playmate with Schulman’s child. In late 2021, the “Catfish” star and his wife welcomed their third child, a son they named Cy Monroe, per People.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Recently Revealed they Are Having a Baby Boy

Schulman’s cheeky interview came on the same day that Johnson and Chmerkovskiy confirmed they are having a son. The two made the exciting reveal on Instagram as they shared photos of them shooting off mini cannons filled with blue confetti.

“IT’S A… BOY!!!!!!!” Johnson captioned the pics.“Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom.“

When baby boy Chmerkovskiy does arrive, he’ll have some stylish kicks in his closet. Johnson shared how she told her husband about their pregnancy in an Instagram video that showed him opening a box containing Nike sneakers he thought were for him only to find that they were baby-sized Air Force Ones packed along with four positive pregnancy tests.

“Telling my hubby I’m pregnant,” Johnson captioned the clip.

