Are Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Having a Baby Soon?

Professional dancer Jenna Johnson has made it to the Dancing With the Stars semifinals with her celebrity partner, Catfish creator Nev Schulmann. Johnson’s husband and fellow DWTS star Val Chmerkovskiy was eliminated with his dance partner, Monica Aldama, earlier this season.

In a recent interview with Closer Magazine, the couple, who were married in April 2019, got candid about the fact that kids and starting a family of their own is in their future plans. They said, “We spoke about it even before we were married, and [having children is] something we both hold dear. Family is a huge priority for us outside of our careers. It’s bigger than everything.” They did say when they’re planning to start growing their family, but Johnson coyly said “We’ll see.”

“I think she would love to be a mother, but she also has so many incredible things going on in her life and I would feel very selfish to interrupt them for nine months.”

Johnson & Chmerkovskiy Had to Quarantine Separately While Competing on ‘DWTS’

Shortly after purchasing their home, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy had to part in order to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Per new production safety measures and regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the cast and crew, the show’s married couples had to live separately from one another while competing on the show.

After Chmerkovskiy and Aldama were eliminated from the competition, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly that the bright spot in being sent home was that it meant being able to be with his wife, Johnson, again. He said, “I guess that’s the silver lining. I’m excited to see my wife. I’m excited to continue to root her on in this competition. I think she’s definitely a front-runner and deserves to win. So, I’m glad we can all now — as a family — consolidate our votes in one direction.”

Two Fellows ‘DWTS’ Pros Had to Sit Out This Season Due to Their Pregnancies

If Johnson gets pregnant soon, she’ll be following in the footsteps of two of her fellow Dancing With the Stars pros: Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson. Both Arnold and Carson did not compete on season 29 of DWTS due to their pregnancies; they were replaced by new pros Daniella Karagach and Britt Stewart.

Arnold and her husband welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sage Jill Cusick. Announcing her baby girl’s birth on Instagram, Arnold shared in a caption:

Our perfect little angel was born 8 days early on November 2nd, 2020 at 6:07 am. I woke up to my water breaking around 3:30 am at home in bed and contractions started immediately after. Sam and I grabbed everything and headed straight to hospital. Baby girl was still breech and I was progressing very fast so we prepped right away for C-section delivery. I am so grateful for the incredible team of nurses and doctors who delivered our baby girl to us safe and sound. We could not be more in love with her and feel blessed beyond words to be her parents. She entered this world on the same day that we lost Sams beautiful mother just one year ago and we couldn’t help but see God’s hand in this and know that Sage was handed down to us by her beautiful angel grandmother, Jennifer Jill Gillette Cusick.

Carson is due to have her first child, a baby boy, in January 2021.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

