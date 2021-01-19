DWTS Jenna Johnson On Competing Against Her Husband

There have been several married couples that have come out of the Dancing With the Stars professional dancers — Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater & Sasha Farber, and Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy. Naturally, one has to wonder if there is a healthy (or unhealthy!) competition between the married couples when they’ve been on the same season.

In a recent interview, Johnson revealed that she is actually not competitive with her husband and the reason why is super funny.

Johnson Said The Longer They Stay In the Competition, The More Money They Make

In a recent Hollywood Life podcast interview, Johnson was asked if she roots for husband Chmerkovskiy when they’re competing against each other and she said absolutely because — cha-ching!

“Listen girl, we did not sign a prenup,” said Johnson with a laugh. “Every week that he makes it and I make it, that is double income for our household, so I’m like ‘Yes, baby, go!’ It’s so funny, I think everyone thinks that we’re competing against each other, but no — I want him to make it all the way to the top and I think he wants me to make it all the way to the end as well.”

She also said that season 29 was “so crazy” because she thought it was one of the strongest casts that Dancing With the Stars has ever had. She said every week, anyone could have been in the bottom two and anyone could have been eliminated.

Johnson Also Said That Quarantine Had a Silver Lining For Her Marriage

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy were married in April 2019 and then it felt like they “went straight on to a full season [of the show] and then a week and a half later we went on a three-month tour,” so she felt like she and Chmerkovskiy weren’t really able to just spend time together as a married couple. She said that the quarantine’s one silver lining for them was that they got to just spend time together.

“[The quarantine] was a little blessing in disguise because it was the first time since we got married that we were just a married couple and living in LA,” said Johnson, adding, “We hadn’t really enjoyed just being newlyweds and what does it feel like to cook my husband breakfast? And what does it feel like to make the bed in the morning together? We just didn’t experience that. So it was really nice to — I mean, again, there were times when I was going to punch myself, I need to leave, I need my personal time, I need my space, but I think that was [that way] for everyone. I don’t think anyone had experienced being stuck together for every day and every hour, but we loved it. It was a great growing moment for us.”

Still, she does admit that it took them a bit to find their rhythm as a married couple that also works together.

“Obviously, Val and I are pretty unique because not only are we married, but we work together. We are coworkers, which I don’t know if everyone could handle. It has definitely taken some time for us to figure out and to find a good balance,” said Johnson.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date.

READ NEXT: Are ‘DWTS’ Ratings Up or Down With Tyra Banks As Host?