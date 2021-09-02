Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb Partners Revealed: Report

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are two of the most popular professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” which is set to premiere for season 30 on September 20, 2021.

While the official pairings for partners won’t be revealed by ABC until the premiere date, there have been leaks about who will be partnering with which celebrities.

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you don’t want to know which celebrities have been cast & who their partners are before they are announced officially.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy are set to join Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson as the professional dancers in the ballroom, according to Dance Dish With KB.

They’ll also be joining host and executive producer Tyra Banks and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman.

Jenna Johnson Will Partner With JoJo Siwa

According to Dance Dish With KB, an insider who posts leaks for the upcoming seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” JoJo Siwa will be partnered with Jenna Johnson for season 30. This will mark the first same-sex partnership that appears on the ballroom dancing competition show.

Siwa previously told ET Online that Johnson was one of her favorite female dancers on the show.

On August 31, Siwa said, “I actually start rehearsals tomorrow!” and that her three “favorite” pros are Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart and Lindsay Arnold. That would mean that Siwa met her partner on September 1, 2021, though she wasn’t able to post anything about it.

When it comes to her dance background, Siwa said she wasn’t going to let that get in the way of a possible Mirrorball trophy.

“I’m not gonna hide that I’m a dancer,” Siwa also said during the segment. “I was a dancer my whole life. Am I very out of practice? Absolutely. I perform all the time, but it’s different, you know? I don’t have to strengthen my legs, and ballroom is different.”

She added, “I’ve never taken ballroom. It’s gonna help me in a way, but it is also a disadvantage. Because I guarantee you the judges are one hundred million percent gonna judge me harder than they do everybody else.”

Val Chmerkovskiy Partners With Olivia Jade

Olivia Jade Giannulli is the third name that has been leaked for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Giannulli is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, who went to prison following a college admissions scandal that put Giannulli in the public eye in a negative sense.

According to Dance Dish With KB, Giannulli will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Other partnerships that have been revealed include Amanda Kloots with Alan Bersten and that “Bachelor” Matt James will not be paired with Emma Slater, according to Dance Dish With KB.

We’ll also be seeing Olympic gold medalist gymnast Sunisa Lee in the ballroom as well as “Real Housewife” Kenya Moore.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Confirmed as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Celeb