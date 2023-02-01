New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy & 3-Week-Old Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and new mom Jenna Johnson shared a photo of her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, cuddling their newborn on her Instagram Stories.

In the new photo, Chmerkovskiy holds the baby boy in his lap and looks down at him lovingly.

“3 weeks with the absolute loves of my life,” she wrote on the photo.

The couple welcomed their son on January 10, 2023. They have not shared any photos of the baby’s face or the baby’s name.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Johnson previously shared an intimate photo of Chmerkovskiy cuddling their baby on January 23, 2023.

In the photo, a shirtless Chmerkovskiy with tousled hair holds his blanket-wrapped baby to his chest while seemingly sleeping in a rocking recliner. Johnson captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.

The photos are the only updates fans have had about the baby since the couple announced his birth on January 10.

Johnson Shared More Information About Her Son’s Birth

On January 23, 2023, Johnson took to Instagram and shared some photos from her time at the hospital while in labor.

“The many emotions during labor and delivery… excitement, fear, pure exhaustion, and so much love,” Johnson wrote in the post. “I’ve always appreciated my body and what it’s been able to help me do and create within my craft… but nothing can prepare you for what a miraculous vessel it is and what it goes through during labor.”

She added, “About 30 hours of it and we finally got to meet our sweet bubba. Forever grateful I had the best support system to get me through.”

The photos in the post included many of Johnson in her hospital bed as well as Chmerkovskiy smiling at the camera and, in some cases, goofing around. One of the photos showed Johnson posing next to her mother, and the last featured her cuddling her newborn baby for the first time.

Jenna Johnson Is Not Ready to Share Her Baby With the World Yet

Johnson previously shared that she’s not quite ready to share everything about her baby with the world yet, and that includes the baby’s name, though the professional dancer apparently hinted at it in an Instagram photo posted on January 17, 2023.

In the photo, Johnson’s upper chest can be seen as she holds her baby. She’s clearly wearing a necklace that has the letter “R” on it, which led many fans to think her baby’s name starts with an R. Some of the top contenders in fans’ minds are the names “Roman” and “Riley.”

The couple had been trying to conceive for two years, Johnson revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2022.

“I want to keep this moment very positive because there is so much to celebrate and my heart is overflowing with gratitude, BUT our journey getting to this point wasn’t an easy one,” she wrote next to a video of her pregnancy journey to that point. “I remember watching people share these videos and aching because I wished so badly I could experience that joy. After two years of infertility and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart-wrenching at times to stay optimistic.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on April 13, 2019.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.