New Mom Jenna Johnson Shares Heart-Melting Photo of Val Chmerkovskiy With Baby

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson gave her followers an intimate look at life with her newborn baby and husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, in an Instagram Story posted on January 22, 2023.

In the photo, a shirtless Chmerkovskiy with tousled hair holds his blanket-wrapped baby to his chest while seemingly sleeping in a rocking recliner. Johnson captioned the photo simply with a heart emoji.

The photo is one of only a few updates fans have had about the baby since the couple announced his birth on January 10.

“Our world is forever changed,” the couple wrote at the time alongside an image of their hands intertwined with their baby’s fingers. “1.10.23.”

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Have Not Revealed Their Baby’s Name

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have yet to reveal their baby’s name. Johnson seemed to hint at his name in an Instagram photo posted on January 17, 2023.

In the photo, Johnson holds her baby close to her chest with bare skin other than her wedding band and a necklace showing off the letter “R.” The photo has led fans to believe the baby’s name begins with that letter. Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have yet to comment on that speculation.

Some of the top contenders in fans’ minds are the names “Roman” and “Riley.”

“One week with my little love,” Johnson wrote in the post. “I promise I will share more when we are ready. Trying to soak up all of these precious moments and transition into parenthood the best we can. I do finally understand what everyone has been preaching to me… ‘You think you know what love is, and then you have a child.’ My heart is forever his and my world is so much brighter with him in it.”

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Johnson first shared the news with People.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive. The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant,” Johnson told the outlet at the time.

Val Chmerkovskiy Wishes He’d Started a Family Sooner

Chmerkovskiy’s brother, Maks Chmerkovskiy, 43, revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that Val told him he regrets one thing about becoming a father, and that is that he wishes he would have started a family sooner.

“My brother’s a more pragmatic person [than I am],” Maks told the outlet. “He’s very thoughtful about things and yet [to] watch him be so disheveled and sort of like unable to [keep his thoughts together] … is so beautiful to watch.”

The professional dancer added, “And the first thing he said to me at least, it was the second his baby came out, the first thought he had was, ‘Should have done it sooner,’ which is exactly what I thought the first time.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 with an all-new season on Disney+.