DWTS Couple Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who got married in 2019, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Here’s what you need to know:

They Found Out After Returning From Vacation

In an interview with People, Jenna and Val revealed that they discovered they were expecting after they returned from vacation a couple of months ago.

“We got home [from a trip to Cabo] and about two weeks later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, my boobs are feeling very big and very sore. I haven’t started my period yet.’ So I peed on a stick and immediately it just turned positive,” said Johnson. “The shock and just disbelief was insane. I couldn’t believe it because it it wasn’t an easy journey for us to get pregnant.”

She added, “But everybody tells you, ‘When you just relax and you don’t put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.’ That’s exactly what happened. I think it was exactly when it was meant to be. Our little baby was created with a lot of love. It all seems so magical and meant to be.”

Shortly after People broke the news, Val posted an ultrasound photo to Instagram and wrote, “Been a daddy, excited to be a father.”

On her own Instagram, Jenna wrote that their biggest dream yet has come true, writing, “Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel.”

Jenna is due in January 2023 and right now in July 2022, she is just entering her second trimester. She is already sporting a small baby bump and says it feels like every day she gets “bigger and bigger,” but she is trying to just enjoy every moment.

“I just think I try to find ways to be super grateful and find moments of gratitude. I started a little gratitude journal,” said Jenna. “Just every day I write what’s happening in my body. What I’ve liked. What I don’t like. But just how magical the experience is. So I think trying to keep my mind in that mindset has been really helpful for me.”

She continued by saying that Val is being hilarious because he is “obsessed” with her “growing body.”

“He’s just obsessed with everything. The boobs, the butt, the belly. So for him to be so sweet and positive about my body, has just made me feel so beautiful,” said Jenna.

There is no official word about if Jenna will be on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, but the pregnancy probably means she will have to sit this next year out. But Val is interested in returning for season 31, so hopefully Jenna will come to the show sometimes to show off her baby bump.

Perhaps there will be some first cousins in the Chmerkovskiy family who are very close in age — Val’s older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd recently revealed they are undergoing IVF after suffering three miscarriages in two years. Maks and Peta announced on July 13 in an Instagram live that they have viable embryos and they are going to be undergoing implantation very soon.

This is quite the baby boom for “Dancing With the Stars” couples. Professional dancer Sharna Burgess welcomed her first child on June 28, a baby boy named Zane Walker Green — and the baby’s father is her “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 partner (and life partner) Brian Austin Green.

Jenna Told Val By Buying a Tiny Pair of Baby Nikes

Jenna told People that she wanted to share the news with Val in a fun way, so she bought a pair of baby Michael Jordan Nike sneakers — but she hid them inside a regular-sized shoe box.

“I put them in a box that was his size of Nikes. So he didn’t expect anything. Then I put two little pregnancy tests in there. I had been shaking at home waiting for him to come home. So he nonchalantly walked in and he, ironically enough, had a bag of Nikes. I was like, ‘Did you go shopping today?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got myself some new sneakers.’ I’m like, ‘No way. I got some too today,'” said Johnson.

She continued, “He came over and chucked off the lid of the box and started rummaging through it. He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face … it was priceless.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

