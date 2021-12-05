Jenna Johnson Reacts to Husband Val Chmerkovskiy’s Possible DWTS Retirement

Professional dancer Jenna Johnson had a rather surprising reaction to the idea that her husband Val Chmerkovskiy might be retiring from “Dancing With the Stars” — she thinks it would be “awesome.” Read on to find out why and also what Jenna thinks her husband should do after he leaves the ABC dancing competition show.

Jenna Said It Would Be ‘Awesome’ To See Him Branch Out





Play



JoJo Siwa’s Freestyle – Dancing with the Stars JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson dance Freestyle to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-11-23T03:34:27Z

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Val previously said that he loves “Dancing With the Stars” and he is “so grateful for the opportunity,” but he does think season 30 was “probably” his last season.

Jenna told “Entertainment Tonight” in a separate interview that while it would be weird to be on the show without her husband, it will also be “awesome.”

“It will be different [to do the show without Val], but I think it will be also awesome. I love being able to do different projects from each other that we can support and help each other thrive on, so I know that he would be really invested in my season just like [in season 30],” said Jenna.

But she did say that she hopes Val is not done with the show yet.

Jenna Said Val Is The ‘Best Male Dancer On The Show’





Play



Olivia Jade’s Argentine Tango – Dancing with the Stars Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Argentine Tango to “Any Time, Any Place” by Janet Jackson on Dancing with the Stars Janet Jackson Night! Subscribe: goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! 2021-11-09T02:21:49Z

Also in the “Entertainment Tonight” interview, Jenna said that as the “best male dancer on the show,” she thinks Val has more to give.

“I hope it’s not [his final season]. I think that he is the best male dancer on the show and I can say that very confidently and proudly,” said Jenna. “I think that there is a lot more that we haven’t seen from him that I would love to see. But yeah, we’ll see. I really hope it’s not [his last season] because he is so good at dancing.”

She added that she will “for sure be back” on the show and she will support her husband no matter what his decision is. In fact, Jenna said in a previous interview with CinemaBlend that she will be on “Dancing With the Stars” as long as they will have her. But she definitely supports Val branching out into other projects.

“I will support him no matter what and I think it will be fun to see him try out new things that he’s always wanted to do. He’s the most artistic person. I’d love to see him act, direct,” said Jenna.

Val has not officially announced his retirement, so it remains to be seen if he will be back in the ballroom for season 31 (if the show is renewed, ABC has not officially renewed “Dancing With the Stars” yet either).

But he has said that it will be hard to top season 30. On his partner Olivia Jade’s podcast, he said that this season meant a lot to him.

“You definitely exceeded my expectations for sure, out of everybody [I’ve partnered with],” Val told Olivia. “There’s people that came in snd turned out to be such a wonderful season, a winning season, but — I’m not saying they were ringers, but they had potential coming in. Like, it was mine to ruin. Zendaya was mine to ruin, Normani was mine to ruin, they were amazing already and I just made some good choices for them and then just got out of their way. But with you, it’s not that easy and this season is very competitive, so it just means more. The harder the journey, the more it means to you and this one means a lot to me, so how many of these meaningful journeys can I emotionally go through?”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pros Open Up About Body-Shaming From Fans