DWTS Pro Jenna Johnson Shares Throwback Video to Wedding Day

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy shared a throwback video to her wedding to fellow professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in honor of their anniversary.

Jenna shared the video, which started with the cake cutting and included many moments from the couple’s wedding, on Instagram.

“3 years,” she wrote. “… and I’d do it all a thousand times.”

Fans Wished the Couple Happy Anniversary

Fans and friends took to the comment section on the video to wish the couple a happy anniversary.

“HOW was this incredible day THREE YEARS AGO!!!!?!?!” one person wrote. “Happy anniversary to you both.”

Another person wrote, “You can see the true genuine love. How beautifully made. Wishing you love that last a life time.”

“My favorite couple <3 happy 3 years! your love is unmatched!,” another comment reads.

The Couple Tied the Knot on April 13, 2019

Jenna and Val got married on April 13, 2019 after meeting on “Dancing With the Stars.” Despite that meeting, Jenna told People at the time that she was very excited for an intimate first dance with her husband.

“All I wanted to do was slow dance with my husband,” she told People in 2019, explaining why they chose to sway instead of do something choreographed. “I’m sure many people expected a produced dance, but we wanted to keep it genuine and real.”

Jenna and her father, Curt Johnson, did, however, do a choreographed production to “Uptown Funk.”

Since then, the couple bought a Los Angeles house together, sharing photos and videos of that home in 2021. However, fans think they have moved out of that house and into something smaller.

“I was invested in Val and Jenna’s new house,” a post reads. “The pictures, the videos, the People magazine article…. only for them to move in what looks similarly close to Val’s old condo. Was a reason ever given?”

One person replied, “I don’t think they ever addressed it but it makes sense to me why they did. The house with the yard and the pool had to have been a ton of work and they travel so much that it’s probably not worth all the work when you are hardly ever home to enjoy it. I’m sure they made a pretty penny on that with the market swing though.”

“I feel like they’re gonna end up in Utah when they have kids tbh so what’s even the point, I’d rather just cash out on the good market rn,” another person wrote.

Jenna Shared a Photoshoot With Val

Jenna and Val got dressed up and did a photoshoot, which they then shared with their fans on Instagram.

Jenna shared the photos, which included her in a Mercedes Natalia dress and Val in a suit.

“Just a little drama for your feed,” she wrote. “Slide #4 is getting blown up and put in our house immediately.”

riends and fans took to the comment section to let Jenna know how much they loved her post.

Carrie Ann Inaba, a “Dancing With the Stars” judge, wrote, “Stunning!!!!!!!” with three flame emojis, and Lindsay Arnold, another professional dancer on the show, shared multiple heart emojis and wrote “JENNA!!!!!”

“I can’t like this enough!” Peta Murgatroyd wrote.

One fan wrote, “Jenna you look stunning!!!! You always look beautiful, but this dress… wow!”

Other fans said that both Jenna and Val looked amazing.

“You both look STUNNING,” one comment reads. “Talk about a power couple.”

Another person wrote, “hottest couple out there.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

