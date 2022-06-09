DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Hints at New Project with Val, Maks & Peta

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Jenna Johnson could be heading out on tour with her husband in the future.

The dancer commented on a post by her brother-in-law, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, about a future tour together.

“Everybody should be dancing indeed,” Maks wrote. “Came across this snippet of an incredible moment in time. Made me reminisce and appreciate the journey I’ve been on all these years. Grateful for it all and all to come. What do you think is next to me?”

Johnson’s comment on the post hinted at what could be next.

“Just waiting patiently for a MVPJ tour….. 👀,” the professional dancer wrote.

The tour would include Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, and Jenna Johnson. Some of the tour dates from the Chmerkovskiy brothers’ “Maks & Val Stripped Down Tour” included their wives, so all four of the dancers going on tour together would be a type of extension of that.

Fans Loved the Suggestion

In the replies to Johnson, fans were nothing but enthusiastic about the suggestion.

“ughhhh yes PLEASE,” one person replied.

Another wrote, “yes please and please come to the smaller states like Vermont!”

“@jennajohnson we all are!” another comment reply to Johnson reads. “Need the whole family back in action!”

Murgatroyd was also up for the suggestion.

“@jennajohnson we need one!” she wrote.

Some Fans Thought Maks Was Teasing a New Tour

Because of the timing of the video as well as his comment asking about what should be next, some fans thought the professional dancer was teasing a new show.

“Is this your way of teasing us?” one person commented. “Are you planning a new tour with the entire family?”

“Does that mean you’re bringing back the MVPJ tour🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽,” one person commented.

Plenty of other comments were about Maks needing to go on tour once again.

Murgatroyd Has Hinted at Baby Number 2

In an Instagram Q&A with her followers, Murgatroyd shared that she and her husband are ready to expand their family.

When a fan asked “More babies?!”, Murgatroyd responded, “Working on it :) in fact we just worked on it lol… No seriously, you all will get some info coming at you soon about our family.”

One fan asked if Murgatroyd was “dying” for “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson to have a baby.

“Yessssss OMG they would make beautiful babies @jennajohnson @valentin ….. and Shai needs a cousin,” she wrote in response to the question.

Johnson and Val have been married since April 2019.

Murgatroyd also took the time to clarify that she doesn’t mind when fans ask for photos with her, though there is a caveat to that.

“I’m super chill about that stuff…but I’m not chill when it comes to my son,” she wrote. “He doesn’t do pictures, as in…we don’t want him in photos so please don’t ask.”

During the Q&A, Murgatroyd also offered some parenting advice to her followers.

“How to deal with parenting differences (what do u do?)” one person asked her.

She added, “You have to go into the bedroom, close the door behind you and work it out NOT in front of the children. They should only see their parents present a united front.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022.

READ NEXT: Fans Rally Around ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro After Emotional Post