DWTS Champ Jennifer Grey Gets Candid About 9-Month Engagement to Johnny Depp

In an interview with People magazine to promote her new book, “Out of the Corner,” Jennifer Grey opened up about her relationship with actor Johnny Depp. The former “Dancing With the Stars” Mirror Ball Trophy winner called her romance with Depp a “bonfire.”

Over the course of her career, Grey has dated many A-listers in the business, from Matthew Broderick to Billy Baldwin. She was married to actor Clark Gregg from 2011 through 2021, and the two share one child together — a daughter named Stella.

In July 2020, Grey and Gregg announced their split.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. we recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised,” an Instagram caption posted on Grey’s account read. The statement was signed as written by both parties. A postscript was included that read, “totally crying as we post this.”

In writing a memoir, Grey has relived much of her life as she wrote the words that will tell her story. This means that she’s talked about some of the relationships that she had before she met Gregg — and one of those relationships was with Depp.

Here’s what you need to know:

Grey Recalled Her Romance With Depp, Whom She Discusses in Her Memoir

Grey’s memoir will be released on May 3, 2022, and will highlight some of the most important moments of her life. While she will undoubtedly talk about her life as an actor in one of the most notable movies of all time (“Dirty Dancing,”) she will also talk about the men in her life over the years.

When it comes to Grey’s relationship with Depp, she admitted that the two had a spark. They were linked for a period of time in the late 80s, after being set up by her agent, according to the New York Post.

“There was some heat. It was a f****** bonfire. It was literally like, “Are you f****** kidding me? Are you f****** kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the sh** I just went through,'” she told People.

Depp Proposed to Grey 2 Weeks After They First Met

Grey and Depp had a love that was like lightning in a bottle.

“If a mirage could have been a person in the summer of 1988, that mirage would have been Johnny Depp,” she wrote in her memoir, according to the Post. On the inside pages of the book, Grey revealed that Depp asked her to marry him after just two weeks of dating — and she accepted.

She also recalled a journal entry in which she wrote that she was in love “for the first time” in her life. Grey called Depp “kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, [and] respectful.”

The two never made it to the altar, however. After about nine months, Grey decided it wasn’t going to work. She broke things off with Depp — leaving him a note in his hotel room, and nothing more.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Contestant Responds to ‘Bully’ Claims