Fans Think DWTS Champ Jennifer Grey’s Daughter Is Her Twin

Fans are reacting to three new photos that “Dancing With the Stars” champ Jennifer Grey shared of her daughter, Stella Gregg.

“I feel sorry for whatever turnip my girl’s after,” Grey captioned the post uploaded on August 12, 2023, tagging her only daughter.

Grey, who competed on season 11 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Derek Hough, shares Gregg with her ex-husband, Clark Gregg. Grey rose to fame as a young actress, starring in “Dirty Dancing” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Fans Could See a Strong Resemblance Between Jennifer Grey & Stella Gregg

In the first photo that Grey shared, Stella Gregg looked off into the distance as the camera focused in on her makeup-free look. She appeared to be outside in a body of water, as her hair looked completely wet, and her white shirt showed signs of dampness.

In the next picture, Stella Gregg wore a pair of denim overalls and a black triangle bikini top. She held a large stick over one of her shoulders as she gazed into the camera, keeping a serious expression on her face.

In the third and final photo of Grey’s Instagram gallery, Stella Greg wore a pair of denim shorts and a white blouse and she walked across a path of rocks in what looked like a shallow river. She wore a pair of knee-high green Hunter rain boots as she kept her head down as if to watch where she was stepping.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the post.

“She looks so much like you,” one person wrote.

“Your literal twin,” another Instagram user added.

“She’s definitely looks like you in the 1st picture..reminds me so much of you when you played baby,” someone else said.

“Your daughter is a beauty – she looks just like her beautiful mother,” a fourth comment read.

Jennifer Grey Shared a Side-by-Side Photo of Her & Her Daughter in July

In July 2023, Grey shared another photo of her daughter, this time in a side-by-side as the 21-year-old channeled her mother during a photoshoot.

In the respective photos, both Grey and Stella Gregg appeared topless, holding a piece of black cloth or a blanket of some sort in front of them. For Grey’s snap, which was a throwback, she looked directly into the camera. Her daughter, however, looked off into the distance.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this photo also caused many fans to draw comparisons between Grey and Stella Gregg, which seemed to be the point.

Who DIDN’T wear it best? (please note: this is a rhetorical question. just a silly play on words, kids!). I am tickled by proof of genetics in the most random of ways. @stellagregg you are my [heart],” Grey captioned the photo. The actress added the hashtag, “#likemotherlikedaughter.”

According to Grey’s IMDb page, she has a couple of projects lined up, but she has been supportive of the SAG-AFTRA strike, sharing a post on Instagram on August 11, 2023.

“Ending the week #unionstrong,” she captioned the post, in part.

