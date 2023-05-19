DWTS Winner Mourns Loss of Father-in-Law

A former winner from “Dancing with the Stars” recently shared a touching post on social media honoring her former father-in-law after his death.

Jennifer Grey, who won season 11 of “DWTS” with partner Derek Hough, was married to Clark Gregg for 19 years, detailed Today. After nearly two decades of marriage, Gregg filed for divorce in August 2020. Gregg and Grey had both previously announced their separation via Instagram posts in July.

In her July 2020 Instagram post, Grey noted the pair had separated the prior January. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion wrote they knew “we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other.” Despite the difficult decision to end their marriage, Grey detailed she and Gregg “remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.” The two share one daughter, Stella Gregg. Despite the couple’s divorce, a recent Instagram post from Grey suggests she did indeed remain close to her ex-husband and his family, holding them in high regard.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jennifer Grey’s Father-in-Law Bob Gregg Died

On May 11, Grey shared the news in an Instagram post, and she featured a video created by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. “Mourning the loss of my wonderful father-in-law, bob gregg. he was a very special and good man who impacted so many,” she noted in the caption. Booker attended Stanford University for both his undergraduate and master’s degrees, and that is where Grey’s father-in-law worked for much of his career.

“I just heard about the passing of a man who had a huge impact on my life and the life of so many other people,” Booker shared. He detailed that in the late 1980s when he started at Stanford, Gregg was “shaking things up” as the dean of religious life. Booker noted that Gregg hired the first non-Christian associate deans Stanford had ever had, and he made changes to numerous Stanford ceremonies to ensure they were more inclusive of other spiritual beliefs. In addition, Gregg made changes to open the Memorial Church on campus for same-sex commitment ceremonies, despite significant pushback, and he hired a black pastor who had a big impact on many students. “He gave a masters class to many of us that faith and religion don’t have to divide community, they can actually deepen it,” Booker recalled. In her post caption, Grey thanked Booker for “such an accurate, deep and heartfelt depiction of a man who was so much more than a professor, minister, counselor.”

Robert Gregg Died at Age 84

On May 8, the Stanford Report detailed that Robert Gregg had died on March 20 at 84 of a stroke. He started his work at Stanford in 1987 and retired in 2005. Former Stanford University President Richard W. Lyman described Gregg as a “spiritual leader, all-purpose counselor, mediator, peacemaker and comforter of the afflicted.” Grey’s ex-husband noted his father was “a world-class theologian, a liberal Texan who was passionate about golf and all kinds of music, especially jazz, and he played a mean harmonica.”

Several people commented on Grey’s Instagram post, mentioning her father-in-law had been a good man and sympathetic person.

“What a beautiful legacy – of love and tolerance and light. How lucky you all were and are. May your FIL’s memory be for a blessing,” one person commented.

“I’m sorry for the loss of what is and was a very good man and always will be,” someone else wrote.

“Clearly a great man who understood intellectual power, but also created a beautiful powerful family that will continue his legacy. Love to you all,” read a third comment.

The Stanford Report noted that a service will be held at Memorial Church for Gregg on June 3.