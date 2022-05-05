DWTS Champ Jennifer Grey Shares ‘Rough’ Video With Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey launched her career in show business in the late 1980s when she was cast in the film “Dirty Dancing” alongside heartthrob actor Patrick Swayze. The movie became one of the most iconic of all time, and the role of Baby, played by Grey, became the one she would be best known for throughout the entirety of her career.

In an interview with People magazine ahead of the release of her new memoir, “Out of the Corner,” Grey opened up a bit about her relationship with Swayze. While the two had incredible on-screen chemistry, there wasn’t anything romantic between them off screen.

“The fact that we needed to be a natural match created a tension. Because normally when someone’s not a natural, you… both people move on, but we were forced to be together. And our being forced to be together created a kind of a synergy, or like a friction,” she told the outlet.

Swayze died in 2009, 20 months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to the Chicago Tribune. With her memoir out on May 3, 2022, Grey has been opening up more about the life that she’s lived. The 62-year-old Mirrorball Trophy winner even shared a behind-the-scenes video from her time on the “Dirty Dancing” set with Swayze.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Shows Swayze & Grey in Dance Practice

It’s no secret that Grey and Swayze had to do more than just run lines for their respective roles in “Dirty Dancing.” The two also spent countless hours rehearsing their dance moves as well.

On May 2, 2022, Grey shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Swayze getting to know how to dance together — and learning each other’s movements.

“When someone captured this rough behind the scenes video, none of us had any clue where this screen test would lead us. it was just the very first starting point of the exploration of our bodies together in motion,” she captioned the video, in part.

As part of her memoir’s inside pages, Grey promised a more in-depth look at what filming “Dirty Dancing” was like for her.

“Writing this particular section really brought back, for the first time, much richer details of what it was like for me, in a never before revealed in-depth peak behind the curtain of my version of the experience,” she shared.

Grey Spoke About the Significance of Her Memoir’s Title

While many people will be interested to read Grey’s book to find out details about her life, she seemed to use the experience of writing a book to really give herself some grace and some freedom.

“I spent decades indelibly associated with, the now famous, line ‘Nobody puts Baby in a corner,’ and the irony was not lost on me of the myriad ways i’d felt stuck in different ‘corners’ in my own life. this is the story of how i got myself out,” she captioned an Instagram post announcing the official release of her book on May 3, 2022.

She said something similar during her interview with People.

“To take myself out of the corner — and to recognize that I have been putting myself there, through story, through narratives that weren’t giving me the best life. The story I was telling myself about how I got here was not a great story. And not entirely true. I hadn’t seen the ways in which I’d made choices,” Grey explained.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ Jennifer Grey Gets Candid About 9-Month Engagement to Johnny Depp