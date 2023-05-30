DWTS Fans Think 90s Actress Is Joining Season 32 After Curious Social Media Activity

Could another 90s television star be heading to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom?

Some fans are convinced that Jennifer Love Hewitt will be joining the season 32 cast after she and DWTS pro Alan Bersten have been tagging each other in posts on their Instagram Stories.

Although the season is still several weeks away from starting and the cast has not yet started to come together, fans think that Hewitt would be a great addition and many hope that she will ink a deal to compete — perhaps with Bersten as her partner.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Would Like to See Jennifer Love Hewitt on the Show

After noticing some curious social media activity between Hewitt and Bersten on their respective Instagram Stories, some fans took to Reddit to discuss the possibility of Hewitt being cast on the new season.

“I follow both Alan and JLH on IG, and the past couple of days they’ve shared IG stories that they tagged the other in. I didn’t know they followed each other or were friendly like that, so it got me thinking if maybe she’s on the radar to do this upcoming season. JLH has said she’d love to do the show before. I guess we know who her partner will probably be if it happens,” someone wrote on Reddit, kicking off a new thread.

“She is my dream DWTS contestant! I think I want her to compete as much as she wants to, haha. I’ve loved her since she was Sarah on Party of Five! (Sarah and Bailey 4eva),” someone commented.

“Isn’t she super petite? I think Alan would be too tall for her. I would love to see her with Pasha,” another Reddit user suggested.

“She’s been asked but it’s never worked out since she’s always been acting on tv shows! Hopefully one day,” a third added.

Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She Would Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants to Join 'Dancing With the Stars'

In 2019, Hewitt showed an interest in taking part in the dance competition show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that she would join if she was offered a spot.

“I love ‘Dancing With the Stars; … I’m ready. I’m ready!” she told the outlet before adding, “Oh my gosh, I’d pass out,” if she got the call.

Hewitt went on to say that she’d be “too nervous” to dance on live television but admitted that if she got the opportunity, she’d take it. “I would love to just be in the audience and root people on,” she said. When asked what she would say if they offered her a spot on the show, Hewitt said, “I’d do it. I would do it.”

Hewitt currently stars in “9-1-1,” a television series that is moving from Fox to ABC. It’s unknown if her filming schedule would interfere with season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“With the writer’s strike I think maybe this could be the season she finally does the show,” one Redditor pointed on the aforementioned thread.

