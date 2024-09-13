DWTS Pro Shares Big Family News Ahead of Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” season pro Rylee Arnold shared happy family news days before the season 33 premiere of the ABC ballroom competition.

On September 12, 2024, the pro dancer posted to her Instagram story to reveal that her sister, Jensen Arnold, is expecting her second child with her husband Topher Hill. Rylee, 19, captioned a reshare of her sister’s pregnancy announcement with, “Yayayayya another baby!!! I’m so happy!”

Older sister and fellow DWTS alum Lindsay Arnold also reshared Jensen’s announcement to her story and captioned it with crying eyes and heart-hands emoji.

And sibling Brynley Arnold wrote on her Instagram story, “THE BEST NEWS! Already love this baby so much!”

Jensen, 26, is the second oldest of the Arnold sisters and like her three siblings, she is a dancer. In 2018, she landed as runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 15.

According to People magazine, Jensen married her high school sweetheart Hill at the Salt Lake City Temple in Utah the same year she competed on SYTYCD. They welcomed their first child, Brooks Joshua, in 2022.

Other DWTS Pros Reacted to Jensen Arnold’s Baby News

On September 12, Jensen posted a carousel of photos to Instagram to share her baby news. The dancer-turned-influencer posed in a field wearing a long white dress alongside her husband and their 2-year-old son Brooks. The smiling toddler held his sibling’s sonogram photos in several of the shots.

“Baby Hill coming March 2025!! Brooks is going to be a big brother !!!🥹🥹🥰😭 Couldn’t be more excited and grateful🫶🏼🫶🏼,” Jensen captioned the photos.

Jensen’s sisters reacted in the comment section.

“AHHHHHHHHH IM WAY TOO EXCITED 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” wrote Rylee.

“🥹🥹🥹🫶🫶🫶 so freaking happy!!!!!!!” added Lindsay Arnold.

Fellow DWTS pro Emma Slater also reacted to the news, writing, “SOOOOO EXCITING!!”

And DWTS season 33 pro Jenna Johnson wrote, “ OMGGG!!!! Congrats Jens and Toph 🤍🤍.”

The Arnold Family Continues to Grow

The three older Arnold sisters are all married with children.

In addition to Jensen’s expanding brood, her sister Brynley Arnold, 24, married Donny McGinnis in 2021 and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Quinn. In May 2024, the couple welcomed a son, Rez, per People.

And Lindsay, 30, and her husband Sam Cusick share daughters Sage, 3, and June, 1. Lindsay, who stepped back from “Dancing With the Stars” to focus on her family, recently thought she might be pregnant.

In a TikTok video in late August, the mom of two shared, “As far as life and updates with me, fun fact, I took a pregnancy test yesterday because I thought I was pregnant.”

The pro dancer clarified that she is on birth control and is “not trying” to get pregnant at this time. “I was super nauseous for three days in a row,” she explained. “My period has been so weird and all over the place. I thought I was [pregnant], but I wasn’t. So that was a kind of a little rush of like, ‘OK, OK, not pregnant.’ So there’s that.”

Lindsay shared that with two toddlers in tow, she isn’t “quite ready” for a third child just yet and hopes to space her babies out two-and-a-half years apart. “So that would mean us starting to try maybe [at the] end of the year, like December [or] January,” she said.