DWTS Cast Member Mourns a Huge Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Jennie Garth, who finished in fourth place on season five with partner Derek Hough, is mourning a huge loss in her life — Garth’s friend and original “Beverly Hills, 90210” writer/producer Jessica Klein has died after a battle with cancer.

Here is how Garth remembered her friend, who wrote the iconic “I choose me” line from the hit 1990s teen show:

Garth Called Klein a ‘Beautiful Human Being’

On the July 16 episode of her “9021OMG” podcast, Garth spoke at length about Klein, who was one of the original writers and producers of “Beverly Hills, 90210” and who was responsible for some of its most iconic moments.

“This past week, we lost our dear Jessica Klein, who was one of our original producers and writers and just one of the backbones of the show back in the 90s,” said Garth. “She lost her battle to cancer and yeah, it’s hard, especially, you know, this is a family, this ‘90210’ group of people, fans, actors, the crew, everybody that was involved over so many years. You don’t ever forget them and then when something bad happens, we all sort of unite and come together and grieve.”

On her Instagram, Garth posted a clip of Kelly Taylor’s iconic “I choose me” moment and told her co-host Amy Sugarman on the podcast that it was a beautiful moment from a beautiful human being.

“It was such an important scene to me and the trajectory of Kelly and just the history of the show,” said Garth, adding, “She had a very soft, feminine voice that the girl characters really needed on the show. She was just a beautiful, beautiful human being.”

Garth also laughed and said that that line sort of started a movement and Klein always joked that people stole it after she wrote it first.

“Just that line, ‘I choose me,’ became sort of an anthem for independent women. They’ve used it — Jessica would have said they stole it [laughs] — they stole her line on other shows and in other places … it sort of became a movement for making that choice,” said Garth.

Sugarman added, “It was ahead of its time, that moment.”

Klein Also Wrote the Iconic ‘Donna Martin Graduates’ Episode

Co-host Sugarman said that she saw on Tori Spelling’s Instagram that Klein was also responsible for “Donna Martin Graduates,” which Garth confirmed.

Spelling wrote on the Instagram story, “@JessicainVirginia our amazing producer and writer of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ passed today. She was a true force and pioneer and wrote the line that made my career — ‘Donna Martin graduates.!’ Sending lots of lot to her family today, especially @lashirarose.”

Garth added on the podcast, “It’s gonna take a while to sink in. We just wish her daughter, Lashira, and her brother, everybody, her whole family, all her grandchildren, everybody, we send you all of our love from ‘90201OMG.'”

“What a beautiful legacy, to have written these amazing episodes that people will watch on and on and over and over again … it’s something special,” said Sugarman.

“It’ll live on, she will live on forever and ever,” added Garth.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Couple Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella ‘Praying’ For Artem’s Family