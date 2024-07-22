DWTS Alum ‘in No Rush’ for Surgery After Surprise Baby

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant suggested she may get another medical procedure to reverse a move she made before having her last baby. Season 31 DWTS contestant Jessie James Decker was open about getting breast implants before she got pregnant with her fourth child. Now, she is considering an explant or reduction.

Jessie James Decker Isn’t in a Rush to Make a Change

Decker opened up about the possibility she will make a change in an Instagram story, according to Page Six on July 22. The “Dancing with the Stars” answered questions from fans over the weekend and tackled one about changing the size of her breast implants.

“I have [definitely] thought a lot about it,” Decker replied. She noted her mother had breast implants removed and “she’s really happy with it.” Her sister, Sydney Bass, is going to have her implants removed, too, Decker revealed.

While she’s thinking about a full removal of her breast implants, Decker doesn’t think she’ll go that far. However, she “100%” thinks she will transition to smaller implants than she has now.

Decker admitted, “I enjoyed the playboy melons while it lasted and they actually softened up now from breastfeeding and look way more natural so I am in no rush for surgery right now. They look pretty good.”

However, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, she knows eventually she will want to “downsize.” Decker added, “Shoot, maybe by then I will have changed my mind and will take em out.”

Even though Decker is considering having the implants fully removed, for now, she loves her “big perky” implants.

The DWTS Alum Got Bigger Implants When She Thought She Was Done Having Babies

In May 2021, Decker revealed her implants in a bikini selfie Instagram post. “I treated myself,” she declared.

She noted, “After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!”

Decker explained she “had [a] breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do [get implants].”

“They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum added.

The mom of four also noted she felt great and was “super happy with them.” Decker felt “like a brand new woman” as she tried on swimwear after the implants.

Decker also acknowledged, “It’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy.”

Page Six shared in August 2023 that Decker anticipated issues with her breast implants during her fourth pregnancy. She shared in an Instagram story she wasn’t anxious about breastfeeding with implants, as she had already done that.

However, Decker added, “When I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size. Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize.” The “Dancing with the Stars” fan quipped, “It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.”

Although Decker thought she was done having babies when she got her larger implants, that turned out not to be the case. In August 2023, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum surprised fans with a pregnancy reveal on Instagram.

Denver Calloway was born in February, joining big brothers Eric Jr. and Forrest as well as big sister Vivianne.