DWTS Alum Hits Back at ‘Unkind’ Comments About Their Kids’ Bodies

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant and country singer Jessie James Decker is not taking the criticism she’s receiving after posting a photo of her three children in their swimsuits.

Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, took their three children, Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, on a tropical vacation for Thanksgiving. When James Decker shared photos of the children on vacation, which showed that each of the kids have defined abs, some people took the opportunity to say they thought there was some type of filter on the photo or shame James Decker for her parenting.

“Vacation Decker Style 💪🥥🌴,” she wrote as the caption for the photo.

She received a lot of love from celebrities in the comments, including her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Alan Bersten, who wrote, “How do they all have better bodies than me????”

Season 31 contestant Selma Blair wrote, “I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals.”

James Decker Did Not Appreciate the Comments About Her Kids’ Bodies

Some comments on the post weren’t as kind as those that came from James Decker’s friends.

“What’s with the abs🙄🤷‍♀️,” one person wrote.

Many asked if James Decker used some type of filter on the image and if it was a “joke.”

“That’s not normal sorry,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “that doesn’t look right… sorry, not sorry.”

Decker replied, “it’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active play sports are build muscle naturally is ‘weird.'”

After another comment called the abs “strange,” Decker replied, “From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way they should? It’s unkind.”

Some people in the comment section said that the children don’t look as muscular in other videos from the vacation.

James Decker Had a ‘Really Hard’ Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The singer opened up to E! News on the CMA Red Carpet about her experience on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” and whether she’d do it again.

“I don’t think I would do it again,” she told the outlet. “But I’ll watch it now all the time! The kids are completely hooked now. But no, that was a one-time thing for me.”

James Decker also shared that the experience was “really hard,” but she feels she did well in the competition.

“I feel like I would have missed it if I didn’t make it as long as I did,” she shared. “I made it seven out of the 10 weeks. For me, that was a long experience.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was on a season of the show that featured many celebrities with a lot of dance experience, and in an interview with TV Insider and other reporters after her elimination, James Decker called her time on the show an accomplishment.

“The number of dancers here who are celebrities? Everyone has done a great job. I don’t know who’s going to win. It changes every week,” James Decker told the outlet.

The “silver lining” to being voted out early, however, was that she’d be able to spend more time with her children.

“The first thing that popped into my mind is that I get to be at home for trick or treating [on Halloween next week],” she told reporters. “That’s very important to my kids. That’s the silver lining.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.